LIVE
HQ
| Nintendo Direct - June 2024
See in
Join Chat
Chat
X
😁
😁
😂
😃
😄
😅
😆
😇
😈
😉
😊
😋
😌
😍
😏
😐
😑
😒
😓
😔
😕
😖
😗
😘
😙
😚
😛
😜
😝
😞
😟
😠
😡
😢
😣
😤
😥
😦
😧
😨
😩
😪
😫
😬
😭
😮
😯
😰
😱
😲
😳
😴
😵
😶
😷
😸
😹
😺
😻
😼
😽
😾
😿
🙀
🙁
🙂
🙃
🙄
Send
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
TikTok
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Groups
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
Join
Gamereactor
Videos
Black Myth: Wukong
HQ
Black Myth: Wukong - Guangzhi Fight
Guangzhi looks to be putting up a fight in Black Myth: Wukong
Published 2024-06-18 11:07
Copied!
Copied!
Gameplay
Black Myth: Wukong - Guangzhi Fight
on the 18th of June 2024 at 11:07
Black Myth: Wukong - Elder Jinchi Fight
on the 18th of June 2024 at 09:31
Black Myth: Wukong - Black Bear Gua Fight (4K)
on the 18th of June 2024 at 08:52
Racing Dreams: Trying out Le Mans Ultimate
on the 14th of June 2024 at 09:50
Eden's Guardian - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 11th of June 2024 at 18:07
6-Sided Stories - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 5th of June 2024 at 18:08
Camper Van: Make it Home - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 1st of June 2024 at 18:08
Randomice - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 30th of May 2024 at 18:09
Clothing Store Simulator - Rebeca Let’s Play
on the 29th of May 2024 at 18:09
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Escort as Far Cry 6's Libertad
on the 29th of May 2024 at 12:50
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Domination on Mayday as Cleaners
on the 29th of May 2024 at 12:46
XDefiant (Gameplay) - Escort on Meltdown as Echelon
on the 29th of May 2024 at 12:43
More
Videos
A thumping introduction to Assassin's Creed Shadows
on the 18th of June 2024 at 15:02
We take a musical trip into a galaxy far, far away
on the 18th of June 2024 at 14:59
Pistachio tea break time!
on the 18th of June 2024 at 14:58
Welcome to LA from Xbox!
on the 18th of June 2024 at 14:57
David and Ben walk the green carpet ahead of Xbox's big mixer at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
on the 18th of June 2024 at 14:56
Reminiscing about Summer Game Fest and getting a first taste of the event venue
on the 18th of June 2024 at 14:54
GRTV News - Life by You Cancelled
on the 18th of June 2024 at 12:58
House of the Dragon’s third season will film later this year
on the 18th of June 2024 at 11:58
Black Myth: Wukong - Guangzhi Fight
on the 18th of June 2024 at 11:07
Alone in the Dark’s developer has been closed down
on the 18th of June 2024 at 10:06
Uncharted 2 is coming to a cinema near you!
on the 18th of June 2024 at 09:50
Black Myth: Wukong - Elder Jinchi Fight
on the 18th of June 2024 at 09:31
More
Movie Trailers
House of the Dragon Season 2 - Weeks ahead trailer
on the 17th of June 2024 at 22:43
Those About to Die - Official Trailer
on the 15th of June 2024 at 18:06
The Instigators - Official Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 08:49
Watchmen Chapters 1 & 2 - Teaser Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 08:30
Paddington in Peru - Official Trailer
on the 13th of June 2024 at 11:12
The Boys - Seasons 1-3 and Gen V Recap
on the 13th of June 2024 at 10:26
Jönssonligan kommer tillbaka - Officiell Trailer
on the 11th of June 2024 at 21:30
Arcane - Season 2 Official Teaser
on the 11th of June 2024 at 19:06
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Official Trailer
on the 9th of June 2024 at 00:11
Borderlands | Exclusive Look
on the 8th of June 2024 at 12:22
Among Us Animated Series - Title Trailer
on the 7th of June 2024 at 23:53
Piece by Piece - Official Trailer
on the 7th of June 2024 at 08:43
More
Trailers
Fairy Tail 2 - Announcement Trailer
on the 18th of June 2024 at 15:26
Yars Rising - Gameplay Trailer
on the 18th of June 2024 at 08:27
Forza Horizon 5 - Universal Icons Car Pack
on the 17th of June 2024 at 22:57
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead - Reveal Trailer
on the 17th of June 2024 at 14:06
Exodus - Green Worlds Prologue Trailer
on the 17th of June 2024 at 09:15
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Feudal Japan Sneak Peek
on the 17th of June 2024 at 06:52
Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX - Announcement Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 20:10
Lotus Lantern: Rescue Mother - Sun Wukong Update Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 19:49
Kingdom Hearts - Steam Announcement Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 17:15
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - First Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 12:23
Plus Ultra: Legado - Reveal Trailer
on the 14th of June 2024 at 11:23
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Xbox Games Showcase Deep Dive
on the 14th of June 2024 at 07:03
More
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
More