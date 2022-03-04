GRTV News - Nintendo to host a Direct later today

Expect around 40 minutes of announcements and reveals based solely on games coming to the Switch later this year.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today is going to be quite a quick one, quite a straightforward one, because while there was a few different interesting bits of news that broke yesterday, including Lords of the Fallen 2 being confirmed for 2026, the Uncharted 2 film, not game, the Uncharted 2 film being greenlit and officially in production, or pre-production I guess, but all of that, while it was interesting, I think it was kind of overshadowed by the fact that we finally have a firm date and a firm time for the Nintendo Direct, for the upcoming Nintendo Direct and it's very soon as well actually, it's set to take place today, so that's why we're going to talk about it today. We're going to be obviously re-streaming it, so if you want to check out all the announcements and whatnot, you can do so by visiting your local Gamereactor region and tuning into the live stream, heading to our Facebook and YouTube and Twitch channels and all that good stuff and finding it there. But otherwise, let's talk about what we're expecting this show to consist of. So yes, official Nintendo Direct plan for tomorrow, June 18th, obviously this piece was written when the announcement was made yesterday, so it should be Nintendo Direct plan for today, June 18th, but yeah, we're looking forward to some exciting releases in the second half of 2024 on Nintendo Switch. So rumours about when Nintendo will announce its summer presentation have been running rampant for weeks now, so much so that we even dared to make a few predictions about what might appear in the next Direct, we won't have to wait too long now. Nintendo's just announced that tomorrow, June 18th, we'll have a new Nintendo Direct at 1500 BST 1600 CEST, where they'll be offering announcements and updates on their games and partner games for the coming months. It'll be a presentation of about 40 minutes, so for Nintendo standards, it's quite a big presentation, quite exciting to say the least. And yeah, this is what Nintendo says, join us for a Nintendo Direct live stream focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024. There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation. So if you have been, you know, waiting and looking forward to hear about what's going to be happening with the Nintendo Switch 2, which we're still hoping is going to be called the Super Nintendo Switch, this will not be featured in this show. But again, Nintendo Switch is going to be the main Nintendo console for the rest of 2024 due to the fact that the Switch sequel is most likely going to be coming out in early 2025 now, meaning we have half a year of games that will need to debut. So, you know, lots of stuff, lots of time for things to make their arrival. Obviously, there'll be a typical, you know, the typical sort of indie and third party stuff, but there should also be a few first party announcements because there's no way Nintendo is going to go through a holiday period without having, you know, a big sort of tentpole release for people to look forward to. As for what that will be, I'm really not sure because I would assume that they're saving some of their big heavy hitters for the launch of the Switch successor. So, you know, I don't think we'll see like a new 3D Mario platformer or a new Pokemon game or anything like that. I think they'll all be coming in time for when the Switch successor arrives or, you know, sometime during the first year of the Switch successor. But either way, I'm expecting it to be some sort of tentpole release."
"I'm just not sure what it will be. It's very difficult to predict Nintendo. So, yeah, Nintendo have always been very good at holding their information close to the chest and, you know, sort of keeping, I don't want to say keeping secrets, but, you know, avoiding leaks more so than anything. There are various things that we know are in development like Metroid Prime 4, but I don't know whether we'll see it this year. So, you know, it's going to be an exciting direct and I think it's going to be one of those shows that we come out of and go, wow, that's quite surprising. Unlike, you know, the Xbox showcase and the PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Festival, these ones where you kind of expect, you kind of know what you're going to see. This is going to be a little bit different, I think. But either way, make sure to tune in to the show later today. Again, join us for it. Make sure to check into your local GR Live thing to watch the show alongside the Gamerator community and otherwise, yeah, we'll most likely pick up on this tomorrow morning and talk about some of the big announcements that took place. But otherwise, yeah, this has been all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, so I'll see you all on the next one tomorrow. So, but yeah, enjoy your Tuesday, enjoy the show and yeah, see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."