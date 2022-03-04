Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Interview - Between a God and a Soulslite place

We caught up with A44 Games creative director Simon Dasan to learn all about their imminent, god-killing action-RPG
"Alright, we're in LA for the Summer Game Fest and also for the Xbox Showcase and we're here at the venue that Microsoft chose for this and I just played Flintlock.Felt great, guys. Thank you so much for joining us."
"How would you describe the game? To me it looked like a very interesting mix between Souls-like, hack-and-slash and different type of lore and powers.Yeah, so we're describing it as a Souls-lite game, which is where we've taken what we believe is like the best parts of like your traditional action RPG and a Souls-lite game and kind of merged them together to kind of get the best of both worlds."
"One interesting aspect to me is the way you traverse the world.It feels more agile and then I got this power very late into the demo that I could like, you know, as you guys saw in the trailer, you could like soar around the map.What can you tell us about these traversal mechanics and specifically this one?Sure, so yeah, so Nor herself can do powder jumping, which is double jumping and powder dodging as well."
"So you can do double jump, double dodge and so that makes you feel like not stuck to the ground at all.You can easily get around the map.But as well as that, combining with Enki, you can go through Enki's triangle portals.And so in these portals, you can race over to them."
"When you're in them, you can stay stationary in them.So you can like, you can jump up out of them, you can push forward through them or you can like fall out from them or you can chain them all together.And so it gives you like a huge sense of freedom in the game."
"Are these portals something that we can expect to use inside the combat itself or just for traversal?Yeah, so you can use it like inside of combat so you can engage or disengage with combat.You're not restricted from using them.We place them all around the world."
"Sometimes you'll find secrets or sometimes it's for, you know, main path progression as well.Tell us a little bit more about this little creature that's been helping us.Yeah, so Enki, you know, Enki is a god.And so early on in the game, you come across him and, you know, gods and humanity haven't really gotten along historically."
"But, you know, you team up and over the course of the game, you'll learn a lot more about not only Enki, but the other gods as well and like Enki's place with those other gods.So we've done like a whole backstory and you really find out like a lot about them, a lot about him."
"And yeah, like I'm really excited for players to see how Nora and Enki's like story kind of evolves.And you can use him also to stun enemies before you get to them.I think every single player is going to do that.Like when someone is like in the background, unaware of our presence, we're going to use Enki."
"Yeah, so if you press a button, Enki will strike the enemy.Enki's strikes will put a curse on the enemy.And then that curse means that your attacks will deal more damage and they'll build what we're calling prime.And so if you fully prime an enemy, if the enemy is armored, you'll rip off that armor."
"And if they're unarmored, you'll basically be able to do like a glory kill on them.Like a finisher.Yep, exactly.But, you know, also like if you skill into Enki's tree, you'll be able to like unlock more powers with him."
"So Nora will gain more access to some of Enki's god-like magic.Also Enki, he'll do things like restrain enemies or taunt them and things like that.Sorry, but if Enki's a god, isn't this game about killing all gods?It sure is, but I mean, you know, you'll have to play the game and see how the story unfolds."
"Okay, you mentioned skill tree.I saw the protagonists.And also I could buy some sort of armor for her.It cost a lot of money, but I had a lot of money in the demo, so it didn't matter."
"So what can you tell us about, you know, the sort of character progression, the things we can buy, the things we can unlock in this skill tree?Sure, so when you free a hamlet and unlock a coffee shop, the host there will allow you to buy different clothing for Nora.This is like purely cosmetic clothing, but out in the world you can find different armors and weapons."
"And these armors and weapons will have like different attributes to them.But like we wanted to try and stay away from doing sort of like plus three defense and things like that.These have like active things that change your combat.So, you know, maybe instead of like throwing one grenade, now you'll throw like two grenades."
"Or, you know, we have one that like slows down time if you get like a perfect dodge off.So, yeah, we really wanted to find ways to like help players like engage with the various like combat abilities.It's pretty varied. You guys have ranged attacks.You also have, as you said, explosives."
"You have one-on-one like slashing, swords, etc.And then Inky, so that's interesting.What about the lore of the game itself?It's pretty colorful, but then we have these really creepy creatures into it."
"So what are the inspirations for this and what sort of world did you want to create here?So the world itself, like a lot of our inspirations come from actually the real world.Funnily enough, when this game looks so fantastical.But, you know, we went all the way back to like, you know, Mesopotamian roots."
"And, you know, even things like ancient Egypt.Like we have like, you know, a lot of different reference points for the game.Some even more like contemporary.So we have like, you know, we looked at like a lot of horror and stuff like that for some of the gods."
"And so, you know, each god kind of has their own sort of visual look to them.But they're all grounded in reality in some way.And so, yeah, like the world itself, you know, we take a lot of things from like the Middle East as well.But, you know, also like we're from New Zealand."
"And, you know, we have like a lot of New Zealand foliage and stuff like that in the game.And so, yeah, you know, in the section that you played, you know, it's like a desert environment.But there's a lot of, you know, New Zealand plants in there.And I think like those contrasts create something that's like really interesting and kind of unique."
"Yeah, they do. At least to me, they look really unique and different.Yeah. What would you say?We've touched upon several features of the game like combat and environment and sort of the gods aspect to it.Which would you say is it that sets this apart from other Souls-like games and from other like more traditional hack and slash games?Yeah, I think honestly like the balance that we've created is like really interesting unto itself."
"So one of the key things we wanted to make sure that we did throughout the development was not to alienate either side.Right. Like we wanted to make sure that, you know, if there are action RPG players wanting to get into some more Souls-y stuff, that there was something there for them.And likewise, if you have like a hard and fast like ardent Souls player, that they still have the same experience too."
"And so I think with where we've like come to with like the mobility and the just like general freedom in the game, like that feels great in and of itself.But then as well, like, you know, we have different difficulty modes.So right from the start of the game, you can play on Story, Normal or Possessed mode."
"And so Possessed mode is like, it's brutally hard.But, you know, like you can play Possessed right from the start.You don't have to finish the game in Normal.Yeah. And then at the same time, you can go up and down the different difficulty levels like whenever you want."
"I played Story mode myself. Very tired today. End of the day. Final interview.You were thrown into it as well. There was no onboarding.It's in the middle of the game.So you got, yeah."
"No tutorials at all. At least it's all slight, not as Souls-like.So I got, you know, arranged by these waving throwing characters.How do you deal with them like in an ideal way?They're arranged, they can't stop throwing waves at you."
"I sent Inky, but no way. I tried to shoot them down.Yeah. So there are multiple different ways.Like you could go with like a different flintlock weapon.So there's mortars and things like that."
"Or, you know.Have I seen an axe that you can throw?Oh, yes.Okay. So, yes, you can use some ultimate abilities.So if you have the right one equipped, you can definitely return what they give you."
"Okay. That was it.All right. The gameplay is smooth already.You guys are releasing in July, if I'm correct?Yes.So what can you tell us about, you know, the final stretch?The platforms you guys are releasing on?And how do you feel about the final stretch?Yeah. I mean, it's super busy."
"I mean, you know, it's great to be able to come out here to L.A.and show the game off.We're nearly there.Yep. Coming out in July."
"So, yeah, honestly, I can't wait for people to play it.We'll be coming out on PC, on Steam, and Epic Game Store, and on consoles, on PS5, and the Xbox Series.Fantastic. And we have the Xbox logo in the background because it was heavily featured during the Xbox showcase."
"So thank you so much for your time.Good luck with Fling Look.Thank you so much. Thanks for having me."