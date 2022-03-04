Final Fantasy XIV - Livestream Replay

We have once again embarked on a thousand adventures with our favorite mage to continue improving and preparing for the new expansion that will be released very soon for the title... What? You want to know a bit more about what you can expect from this live stream? Well, we've uncovered a secret plan, we've given some evil pirates their comeuppance... and we've even been invited to a banquet! You want to know more, then you'll have to watch our video!