GRTV News - Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP has a release date

The remaster of Lollipop Chainsaw lands on the 25th of September.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider GameReactor network as a whole. So if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content which we have a lot of still because of Summer Game Fest, there's going to be some stuff lifting, there's going to be some exciting stuff that we've got coming for you still in the next weeks even though the main streams have since happened. But yeah, keep an eye out on your local GameReactor because we've got all that good stuff still to come. But without further ado, today's news piece takes us to a game you might remember, you might recall called Lollipop Chainsaw. Lollipop Chainsaw Repop is the remaster of that and it's got its first trailer which I'm going to play in the background here as we see Alberto's piece. There's some stuff that's changed quite a bit, namely there's going to be some change to the violence and it's going to be a bit more colourful in its effects than the original so we're going to see some updated visuals as we've seen before in screenshots but it's interesting that the violence is being toned down. But don't worry if you're looking for gore in this zombie chainsaw game because you'll also be able to turn on the original gore mode so that basically nothing's changed permanently, it's just there's this new mode where the game will be played normally with a bit less violence and gore I think. That might be to do with getting the rating down but you never really know. As we can see Juliet is still in her classic cheerleader outfit so you don't need to worry about the censorship or whatever that comes in against depicting women in games nowadays. In any case, as you can see it's a pretty exciting game. We also got the release date for it, it's the 25th of September on PC, Switch, Xbox and Playstation. So in this you know, sorry I was just watching the trailer myself because I haven't yet seen it, I just thought I'd have it on in the background."
"So we see here that the zombies are back, the entire high school has been overtaken by the undead and we can also see some pretty cool bosses in this, some goth inspired creatures and people and things like that, the elite of zombies, the dark purveyors and the gates of hell are open. I didn't know any of this happened, it's one of those wild hour games you know. I think it was written originally by James Gunn and you can tell it's still got that wacky wild style of Suda51 there as well. And yeah I think a lot of people have been a bit concerned about how the game's going to come across nowadays because it was very much an of it's time creation but I still think it's got that charm, it's got that sort of classic Suda51 strangeness in it but it also is a game that a lot of people really really like, it's a bit of a cult classic and to see it come back hopefully it gets a lot more love. But in any case let me know, are you going to be playing Lollipop Chainsaw when it launches in late September? Are you sort of in on this game, are you not really convinced by the fact it's going to be dropping the gore or what? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, bye bye."