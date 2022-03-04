Arlo Essential 2K (Quick Look) - A Cheaper Way to Integrate Home Surveillance

Arlo's new essential kit won't break the bank, but it still provides quality ways to survey your home.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.We like Arlo stuff in general.It seems to be the sort of go-to for a lot of home surveillance gear and with good reason because while some of their cameras could be considered overpriced, they have developed an app ecosystem that works really, really well which has really seamless integration with stuff like Amazon SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT."
"So there is really broad functionality that I would claim is really easy to set up and use particularly if you're a first timer.Maybe only rivaled by Google but Arlo certainly is the king of the crop right in this particular regard."
"So what they've attempted to do here is to give us a cheaper alternative to the pros and the ultras out there which will set you back hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of euros for a proper kit.Now you can buy this now."
"This is called the Essential 2K Camera Kit and this particular kit is I think is €230 but you get mounting hardware for two cameras with chargers for that price.So that essentially means that you can, you know, have your home surveyed from two different angles so you can use one indoor and one outdoor."
"There really is no basic limitation here and again it is very seamless in its setup and it is very easy to charge and it is overall just a very well-made piece of kit.I attended the press briefing on this which is online and it was actually nice to hear some of the design philosophies of why the design is the way that they do."
"But it's a really, it's a cool company that really I think tries to give the consumer value and choice and that is what the Essential series in part is meant to achieve.So as the name implies, it's a 2K image so it should be a lot better than some of the other Essential gear that we've gotten from Arlo in the past which kind of had to settle for the 1080p range."
"It also offers total integration within the existing Arlo ecosystem.That means that there is no essential difference to utilizing the camera within the app ecosystem when you want to survey your home and you want to set it up in a very particular way.There is also a lot of the features that we would consider basic on Arlo stuff."
"So that means two-way speakers, intruder alarm, motion spotlight, a wall mount, the USB charging cable that we're used to and this time around which I think is really cool is that it has a slightly wider field of view so that's 130 degrees.That's borderlining on ultra-wide meaning that you can just capture more within the frame of the shot which is very important when you want to granularly experience and look at every single detail particularly if push comes to shove you need this footage for a very specific reason."
"Someone has broken into your home or something like that.Really cool to have a broader FOV.So again for this kit of two for 230 euros it is now much cheaper and easier to get into the Arlo ecosystem which I think is the cool part."
"We'll be reviewing these in full alongside the new 2K Essential doorbell and bring you that on your gamer domain of choice.Thank you so much for watching."