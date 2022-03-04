GTRV News - Assassin's Creed Shadows' map is around the same size as Mirage

We chatted with AC Shadows' game director about the size of the map and it's going to be a bit smaller than some expected.
"Hello there wonderful people, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you, GRTV News, and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, just to reiterate, we have so much exclusive stuff coming in from Summer Game Fest, where Ben and Dav are out there absolutely killing it on all these interviews, previews, all that and so much more, we've got Assassin's Creed Shadows, which we're going to get into in a minute, we've got Star Wars Outlaws, we've got Astrobot, we've got Dragon Age The Veil Guard, we've got Phantom Blade Zero, which is very exclusive because not many people manage to get an interview with the lovely Soulframe Liang, so yeah, if you want to check out more, be sure to check it out, but as without further ado, as I said, we're talking Assassin's Creed Shadows today, something to do with the map size, something to do with, sort of, not the hot topic that everyone talks about with Assassin's Creed Shadows, which we're not going to get into today, although we do have, in our interview with the game director Charles Benoit, we did talk a little bit about the protagonists, so if you want to hear more about the protagonists, why they're a bit different this time, Charles Benoit put it in a great way in our interview with Ben, as you can see below. This is, you know, our piece, so I think, as I say, you can read the full article on Gamereactor, you can watch the full interview on Gamereactor, I'm going to let it play in the background, after we get through this important message from my advertisers, but yes, I'm just going to let this play in the background and let Ben do his thing, but yeah, basically, Assassin's Creed Shadows, it's not going to have that big of a map, by the sounds of things. Benoit said that it's about the same size as Mirage, and Mirage was, sort of, famously a callback to the franchise last year, because it was a smaller game, focused on the stealth mechanics, mainly, and bringing Assassin's Creed back to its roots. Now, the idea was, at this time, that Assassin's Creed would, sort of, have half and half, so one entry in the series would be a smaller game, with more stealth-focused roots, and another game would be more of an RPG, in the vein of Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla, that we've seen more recently. We expected Shadows to be a bit more of that latter vein, more of the RPG style, and yet, it seems, from what Benoit was saying, that it might be more of the Mirage style, because of the map size. There is a VGC interview, that said, from the Associate Game Director, that says the map size was about the same size as Origins, so either way, we're not getting Odyssey or Valhalla level here, because those games were absolutely massive, and a lot of people criticised them for being open, but empty. Instead, I think Ubisoft is, sort of, shortening down its ambitions, in terms of map size, and instead trying to make that map feel more dynamic. Whether you will like that or not, I guess you'll have to wait to see and find out when the game releases, but it's interesting to see that they are downsizing in not just the games like Mirage, which are definitely meant to be smaller, more stealth-focused. What do you think of Assassin's Creed Shadows?Do you think this map size getting smaller is going to be good, or bad for the franchise as a whole? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you for some more GRTV news tomorrow."
