GRTV News - The Boys Season 5 will be the end

The Boys is coming to an end. Season 5 will be the last time we see Homelander and Butcher.
In any case though, we're going to be diving into something not Summer Game Fest related today because I'll be real, I've been covering everything Summer Game Fest for a while so I'm kind of glad for it to be over now that we've had all the big streams and stuff, but I am excited about Telly coming up this month. We've got The Bear, we've got The Boys, we've got House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 2 first two episode review is up now by the way from gamereactor.com, .eu rather, .com, we don't have that. The Boys Season 5 is going to be the end. Now if you remember, a couple of weeks ago, I might have even done a GRTV News piece on it, we reported that basically it seemed Eric Kripke, who's the showrunner for The Boys, wasn't sure whether it was going to end on 5 seasons because he was also the showrunner for Supernatural and that ran for 15 seasons. But now, he's spoken to Variety and he's said actually, I've always said that it was going to be 5 seasons is the plan, Amazon just wouldn't let me tell you that.
"So Season 5, which has already been cleared and given the green light to Amazon by the way, is going to be our last season of the Homelander and Butcher story. It's going to end their story, it's going to give them a sort of wrap up, it's going to be the final season of The Boys as we know it, which is, in my opinion, the best possible thing we could ever hear. Because The Boys is not a TV series that is meant to go on. The universe can go on, of course. Keep setting things in that story, it's a very interesting universe."
"The TV show that we have right now on Amazon Prime Video very much is meant to meet its end. It would be like if House of the Dragon, just to coin another TV show that we're thinking about, said actually, we're going to keep going after Season 5 and we're just going to keep pulling back the Civil War at the last minute so that it never really tickles over, you just constantly get more talking and talking and talking. So yeah, Season 5 is expected to shoot at round at the end of this year, up until mid 2025, so don't expect it any time soon. But we are getting it, we know that as a fact and it will be a pretty final stamp on The Boys, I think. There will be more spin-offs, there's Gen V, it's planned for a few more seasons, I believe, and then there's stuff after that as well that they're going to plan and do. So yeah, The Boys as an IP isn't going anywhere, but the show will have an end, which I think is the best of both worlds. Let me know what you think though, are you sad that The Boys is going to end next season? What do you think is going to happen at the end of The Boys? And I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye-bye."