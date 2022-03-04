Venturing into New Wilderness - Monster Hunter: Wilds Interview

We spoke with Monster Hunter: Wilds' creative and art director Kaname Fujioka and Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about the bold new steps for the franchise.
"All right, we're in LA for this summer game fest and yesterday we were at the summer game fest live Saw this trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which was wild and now I attended Behind closed door presentation and you know, it's the game of the show so far for me. It's amazing First of all, thank you so much for joining us. I wanted to ask you about How dynamic it feels it?Lots of things happening around you lots of things you guys prepared to happen in the world So, what can you tell us about the more dynamic game that we can expect from Wilds?With Monster Hunter World, we were already trying to achieve a living breathing ecosystem feel for the game's fields We wanted to evolve that and push it even further with Monster Hunter Wilds, so As you've seen in our presentation, there are many more monsters on screen at the same time They travel in packs or herds and that can have a great effect on the player strategy how they decide to approach situations Because we have so many monsters that the actual environments have become a lot bigger as well and the Player has more options for how to travel around them and how to access different things. So I Think that on all fronts really we're pushing the experience that you might have had with previous titles Way beyond what you've seen before As you saw in the presentation, there's just so many possibilities moment by moment for great Emergent gameplay and so much happening that I think everyone's gonna be really excited when you finally get your hands on it I am for sure Other than this dynamic feeling that I got from seeing you guys play Which would you say is the biggest evolution?Fans can expect here coming from world In Monster Hunter World We had feedback from players that the maps were so big and detailed that they tended to get lost sometimes when they were trying to find their target monster So one of the major features I think that players of world will find has evolved a lot is that kind of movement around the map As you may have noticed from what we've shown so far. You have a new month. It's called a sacred You can mount this bird-like creature and of course you can control it and just travel around the map to get around faster But it also has an auto function where if you've got a quest target, it can lead you there directly automatically It's gonna support you in lots of ways in the gameplay but I think this idea of you don't need to worry about where to go next is gonna take a lot of the Stress out of that situation and let players focus on what they do best, which is hunting the monsters Perhaps this one for Suyomoto-san Despite these accessibility features it looks to me like Wiles is gonna be like more hardcore approach You know for fans the hardcore game into the Monster Hunter series But then you guys also have stories and rise and other games so how do you feel about this game?You know and how it plays into the wider franchise The Monster Hunter series does have different strands as you mentioned so we have our RPG games like Monster Hunter stories Monster Hunter Wilds falls into very much the action category of the series Capcom's, you know great action gameplay that we're renowned for is something where you do need to have a certain level of challenge because we want the players to get skilled at you know to play in the action of the game and then having a feeling of satisfaction and achievement whenever they manage to beat the monster or beat the quest It wouldn't be fair to just throw it all the player at once though because it wouldn't be a fun challenge It'd be too overwhelming. So what we try to do is yes, there is challenging action in this game, but we want to lead the player through You know one by one the steps of how to successfully hunt a monster The game design is going to have the story tied in with it so that you find out Through each quest more and more things as possible for you to do and more of the tool set at your disposal and then ultimately we think you'll be able to put all those tools to use and Feel great when you finally, you know beat that monster that you first thought was impossible But then you know the game helped you become a better hunter So I think regardless of your level of experience with Monster Hunter games in the past Wilds is going to be a perfect jumping-in point Enjoy the game together and something that will for sure be very satisfying is when you enter the sandstorm That was crazy seeing the sandstorm coming to the village and then being part of the of the hunt of this of this Monster and then inside a sandstorm like seeing different types of monsters getting the lightning and everything What else can you tell us about you know?Crazy stuff that is going to happen that is similar to this amazing sandstorm that we witnessed The area we've shown so far is the windward plains which is a desert style Field or map so naturally the extreme weather event that happens here is a sandstorm as you've seen There are other fields in the game, we're not talking about those just yet But rest assured each area has its own unique extreme weather events suitable for its own environment And I can tell you this is just the beginning There's some even more crazy stuff happening in those extreme weather events that you haven't seen yet. So look forward to it I am definitely One thing that this game feels is seamless. It's really seamless I remember the time with Monster Hunter 3 we have to wait for the areas to load It was more difficult to move around but this is very like this is there are no load screens What can you tell us about this aspect and the difficulties developing this aspect?And one specific thing that I liked about the world being seamless is now like that you can set mobile camps So what can you tell us about these two things?It's certainly challenging from a technical perspective to make such large seamless environments not just in terms of visuals making sure that the sort of background systems of the game are ready that Anywhere the player goes, you know the entire environment and the monsters and the creatures and things are all sort of ready for them And they never get a feeling of having had to wait for them to load in and that kind of thing It's hard work But hopefully you'll agree that I think we've really managed to pull something special off and I think it just enhances the immersion and the gameplay experience to a great degree As for the mobile camps that you mentioned these areas are so big now that Of course, you can always go back to the main base and you can Travel seamlessly back to it or fast travel, but we just want to give players more options at their disposal So if you'd rather place a more local smaller camp and keep yourself close to the action Then you have that choice. Whereas if you want to go back to the full base, that's also something you can do Again, it's just another part of the hunters tool set that lets you decide how you're gonna approach each quest If your mobile camp is not destroyed by the alpha dojiguma We were you were hunting the alpha dojiguma What can you tell us about this monster and the new monsters that we can expect in this game?And also now that they go in packs they go together They are more dynamic as well. What can you tell us about this and other new monsters?The dojiguma, as you'll have seen in the presentation, is a very strong and vicious monster I mentioned that we have packs and herds of monsters this time around And they all have their own different behavior. The dojiguma, as you'll have seen in the presentation, is a very strong and vicious monster I mentioned that we have packs and herds of monsters this time around And they all have their own different behavior. Even when they're a group It doesn't just mean it's the same monster times three or times four I really wanted to have a kind of individual behavior show through So while the balahara sand serpent type creatures you've seen They sort of act cooperatively to bring down prey in a group Even when they're a pack I think the dojiguma are kind of like competitive with each other They can move around together, but they can also fight each other over prey and that kind of thing So I think you'll definitely notice a certain personality Not just from each monster, but how they act as a group They're not just a happy family together They could be as much of a danger to each other as they are to you So that's a really interesting aspect of how we approach the creature design And making sure it feels like a very convincing and plausible ecosystem Before I ask my last question Let me ask you about two specific mechanics that I loved during the demo One was the different traps that you can set very quickly Even if you're writing, if I'm correct And the other one was the shooting It seems improved So what can you tell us about these two specific mechanics That you guys used to hunt down the dojiguma?
"Yeah, I just wanted to say it looks fantastic At this point in time, it's going to release in 2025 No long answer please It performs fantastically, it looks great So I mean, how are you at this point in time in the development?And looking forward to the release in next year, just that You can do this one for a change What we've shown you so far is just a small part of the game It's a huge title and I hope you look forward to hearing more about it In the next few months When the game comes out in 2025 I'll be looking forward to joining us on the hunt as well I'm looking forward to Gamescom already So thank you so much for your time"