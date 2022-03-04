GRTV News - Everything that happened at Ubisoft Forward

Alex has the scoop on all the things that got showcased at Ubisoft Forward last night.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, covering the afternoons, latest and greatest in gaming, movies, tech gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for your GRTV News, and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like movie reviews, game reviews, gaming previews, gaming interviews, we've got a whole lot of those latter two coming thanks to Summer Game Fest and all the other events going on within that, then be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado, today, as we did yesterday, we're just going to sort of go over a general sort of event that happened, because Ubisoft Forward had not as much stuff as the Xbox thing, but it still had some big stuff, so I've just got the Assassin's Creed Shadows piece here, because that was the thing that capped off the show for the last 20 minutes, for the first 20 minutes, we got 20 minutes of Star Wars Outlaws, more gameplay, so more stuff that we knew, kind of, but also some exciting things like seeing space, and the space battles and the random space events that can happen, like seeing a ship get attacked by some raiders and you can clear off the raiders to improve your relationship with a certain syndicate, going down onto certain planets and seeing all the different things that you can do there, all the open world experience that Ubisoft is known for being brought into the Star Wars universe, and yeah, it looked like, it looked like what you'd imagine a Star Wars Ubisoft open world to be in the best way, or the worst way, if you don't lean towards those games, or you do, and then for the next 20 minutes we got some stuff on X-Defiant, some new game modes confirmed, a new faction confirmed for X-Defiant, then we moved onto the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which confirmed a new DLC coming sometime soon, and we also got to see some Rocksmith, and some other games that Ubisoft is known for, but not necessarily with the headliners. The next headliner was the last 20 minutes, as I said, which was Assassin's Creed Shadows, and as we get into more details on that, we saw both Yasuke and Naoe, Yasuke, excuse me, Yasuke is expected, is that sort of heavy hitter, that brutish sort of samurai style where he goes in and he just beats the hell out of whoever he wants, whereas Naoe is very much your typical sort of assassin, she uses the stealth cover mechanic, she goes in and she can, you know, take people down from afar, but she also can fight close up and personal if she needs to. It was a pretty good look, to be honest, with Ubisoft, I think we've got to a point now where you either like it, or you don't. I think especially the response to Shadows has been really interesting, because I think a lot of people are coming out of the woodworks to say Assassin's Creed has been ruined, when they might not have necessarily paid attention to Assassin's Creed for the past few years or so. I know I'm not really paid attention that much. The last one I played was Odyssey, I thought it was very good, but I thought it was another one of those games where it's very Ubisoft, they have a formula with Assassin's Creed, they have a formula with a lot of their games."
"That's just the way that Ubisoft has worked for decades, and it either works for you or it doesn't. So yeah, I think it was a very Ubisoft show, I don't think it was as exciting as Xbox, but I would say to be honest, it was personally to me more preferable than watching two hours of Summer Game Fest, with Geoff Keighley interjecting every so often, and then getting ad breaks, and the show being two hours when it doesn't need to be. But I'll leave that for a longer form discussion, if you're a gaming gossip, or a podcast in the future. But yeah, let me know what you thought of Ubisoft forward, let me know what you thought of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, and everything that went on in between, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye!"