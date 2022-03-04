Street Fighter 6 - E. Honda vs M. Bison

Two of Street Fighter's beefiest boys face off in this Summer Game Fest gameplay.
"Stage Selection Next up, Stage Selection We are at the character select screen, let's see who our fighters choose Stage Selection Stage Selection Our fighters have chosen their characters, the battle is just seconds away Two of the biggest lab monsters are about to get it going Here we go, what are these fighters going to do?Plenty of time left, how is the match going to play out?Uncomfortable space here, can they clip each other on the edge?Gets the cross up Can't tech the throw?Alright Player 1 chases them down Very solid corner switch Sticks the jump in Is this super unconnected?Player 1 is maintaining the corner position for some juicy damage Throws him, what's next?Player 2 can't afford to get hit again but still has a chance to take the round if they can find openings to use their drive Oh, he still throws You can't let him close in like that Takes a trip Closes with the throw Hitting him with the smart stuff Player 2 wins the first round and is now riding a huge wave of momentum Sumo spirit Are we going to see some fire?Goes for the level 1 super How is this round going to develop?Player 2 creates a good corner opportunity Still slugging it out at this range Player 1 is in a pretty good situation with a meter advantage Both fighters need to find a way to utilize their drive A quick breather Good old slaps Both of our combatants are cooking up something Doing some quick planning?Obstructs the dome Player 1 is working with a better gauge What can they do with it?Drive gauge on them, gotta do better than that Can they create an opportunity for themselves to seal the deal?Stomps it on the stump Player 1 roses in and out Here's the final round The real fight starts now Throws with a kick Hits him with a double meter Backdashes for speed Jump Sets up with the jump in In with the head press Player 1 can't let this simmer They gotta start cooking No, this will break him Okay, here we go Pugs nothing but air Both absolutely refusing to give up ground A real test of nerves here Flatline throw Player 1 comes out on top with a clean battle Talk about a show, that match had it all"