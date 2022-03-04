Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - M. Bison vs Akuma

Two villains duke it out in this Street Fighter 6 gameplay.
"Back to the character select screen. Seems to be more to settle their nerves than anything else.Reputation on the line, so I'll fight it for mine.You ain't got to really like me, just because I'm sane."
"I'm sane.If they ever try to check me, ain't gonna let them wreck me.The pain remains.Gotta remind myself, where I came from.These two fighters are looking more than ready to lock horns."
"Yeah! Yeah! When it's all said and done, they gon' call me a legend.Yeah! Yeah! I love to break brand, but I'd rather break records.Two of the biggest lab monsters are about to get it going."
"Here we go. What are these fighters going to do?Jump in finds the mark.The throw hits. Now the fun begins.Player one pushes the opponent into the corner."
"Lots of aggression from both sides.Hops for the throw. Knockdown! The jump in catches them.Player two is almost dead, but some clutch drive moves and a few prayers could turn this around in their favor."
"Will this two-for-one connect? K.O.! Player one picks up the always important first round.He'll want to keep the ball rolling.Round two. Fight! Hops to create space to start."
"How will they take advantage of everything that's happened up until now?Doesn't miss a beat.Jumps up. Goes for the massage.Knockdown and strapping it out up close."
"Player one will look to apply pressure here.Drive in a super arc. K.O.! Player one brings it home.Let's see if they can build themselves a streak."
