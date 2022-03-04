Street Fighter 6 - M.Bison vs. Ryu

Check out this fight from our Summer Game Fest preview of Street Fighter 6's latest content.
"Back to the character select screen. Must have something planned.Reputation on the line, so I'm fighting for mine.You ain't got it really like me, but you must respect me."
"Alright, let's go! If they ever try to check me, ain't gon' let em breathe.These two fighters are looking more than ready to lock horns.Yeah! Yeah! When it's all said and done, they gon' call me a legend."
"Yeah! Yeah! I love to break bread, but I'd rather break records.Oh-ho, looks like these two have more beef than a Philly cheesesteak.Interesting. This is going to be a good fight."
"Their super art gauge is running on empty.That's going to be a big factor in how this match plays out.Did well to get the buff in here.Knockdown! Player 2, Jason, KO! Player 1 on the board first with the win! They'll want to keep the pressure on! They've piled up the knowledge. Now, how are they going to use it?Shows the medium kick."
"You've got to be mindful of meter jump-ins at this range.Player 1 is working with the buff. They're going for the super art.Medium kick hits.Fires off a Shinku Hadouken."
"That's not going to hit. Both fighters planning something.Catch the dome! KO! Player 1 brings it home.Let's see if they can kill themselves a streak."