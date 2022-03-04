GRTV News - What went down at the Xbox Games Showcase?

We've gone through a quick-fire round of everything that was revealed last night.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment and indeed whatever you like and of course whatever you love, we've always got a here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, we're going to have a lot of that coming up over the next few days and weeks and so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado, today we're not really on like a single news piece because the huge Xbox showcase happened last night and I thought it would be quite unfair to just highlight one thing that happened, so I'm going to go over Jonas' brilliant article here about everything that went down, we started off, I'm going to do this as much as I can, it'll probably run a bit longer because that's just the way this sort of works, it's the busiest period really for Games Journalists and just gaming in general really, I guess, sort of, unless you're just sort of like thinking about when you buy games which is more towards the end of the year, but anyway, it started off with Black Ops 6, we're not going to cover Black Ops 6 here as it had it's own event thing and we've got plenty of news already upon that, but instead we'll go to the real sort of world premiere which was Doom The Dark Ages, which is going to be a new Doom game, a prequel to the 2016 title which will give us some fantasy elements, it's not like sword and shield fighting, there is a shield, but we are going to be shooting our way through a lot of demons as usual, and then we went on to State of Decay 3 which was next, which was really nice to see because we've not seen it for some time even though it was announced and we see that it's quite big budget and it's quite ambitious, then there was Dragon Age, now Dragon Age is one that has very much divided fans, some people are just happy to see it back, other people are absolutely devastated at the new visual style that it seems Bioware has gone for, we're going to skip over Dragon Age for now because it's going to have it's own reveal on Tuesday where we'll be able to make a much more final judgement I think on what it looks like, then we go to Starfields expansion Shattered Space, no release date for this but it looked pretty cool, so we've got it highlighted here, Fallout 76 is getting a new expansion and it's going to let you play as a ghoul in 2025, and then we got Expedition 33 which was a world premiere and a reveal, which is a new turn based RPG, it sort of looks a bit Final Fantasy-esque, then it was South of Midnight, which is going to be revealed next year, announced last year, and we got some really cool cutscenes on this, but the gameplay itself did feel a bit sort of God of War-esque, third person action adventure, very typical, World of Warcraft gets a showing, not going to cover it here because we've covered that before, it was basically just going over the expansion release date again, Sea of Thieves, not going to really cover that, I feel like it's just something that shows up in every Xbox showcase, and then we got Joanna Dark's return, Perfect Dark is back, and yeah it looked pretty cool, it's not going to be like a one-to-one remake of the first game or anything like that, it's going to be sort of new reboots type of thing, and it's going to be pretty good I think, and then we got more Blizzard, and we also got Fable following after that, we got some gameplay in that, I didn't think there was any gameplay at first because it looks very CGI, but apparently that's gameplay, that's what it's going to look like when it comes out, and then we got three shorter presentations, I'm going to start to wrap up here because I think we're getting towards the end of the presentation, Indiana Jones and Avowed, they're basically the two biggest Xbox exclusives coming out for the rest of the year, and neither of them got release dates, which is pretty weird, Avowed might have a release date, it's said on a blog post that it was going to be the 12th of November but that was since deleted so we don't think that that's locked down, and then Rebellion showed its new game, Rebellion is a game that people make their Sniper Elite series, and they showed Atomfall, which seems to be like a different sort of, it's like a different universe, World War 2 Britain with zombies and mechs and robots and things like that, and then speaking of sort of like post-apocalyptic type of stuff, we get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 again, which is post, finally going to release this year hopefully, and then we move onto the final big announcement, I've probably skipped a lot here, but I'm just trying to give you guys, you know, if you just watch the GRTV News, if you don't maybe read everything that we've got, that's perfectly fine, and basically Gears E-Day is coming, it's not Gears 6, it's not a remake, it's a new prequel game that is going to have you going through the early days of Marcus and Dom in the emergence of the Locusts, and that's about it for the Xbox game presentation, I hope you enjoyed this GRTV News, what was your favourite announcement from the show, did you think it was a good show, I thought it was pretty good, but it's still got that thing hanging over it of all the Hi-Fi Rush layups and stuff like that, so let me know, I'll see you tomorrow for another GRTV News, bye bye."