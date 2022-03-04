Phil Spencer addresses us ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase

Phil Spencer spoke to the crowd ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase, welcoming everyone to the event.
"I'm going to do it right now. See you all in a bit, mate.See you all in a bit, mate.So, first, I'll go first.Nothing scripted, so prepare for a lot of blabble."
"It's really great that everybody's here.I think we've got a really special show this year.It means something for us as a team.It's the first time with Bethesda and Activision and Blizzard or Xbox Game Studios all showing up on the stage at the same time."
"And it's amazing.But the thing that drew this whole process and something that Aaron Greenberg and I were talking before this, this is like one of the few products that Xbox ships that literally everybody in the organization has something to do with."
"And we start this like back in December in terms of getting the show together, starting to look at early storyboards, starting to see what games are going to be ready."
"And I'll say the thing that is a constant theme with all of the teams that are working on this is actually this moment right now, where we get to be here with the fans, with the community, the people that are giving us feedback on things they like, things they don't like, but you bring the passion for what we get to do and you make it all possible."
"So just know that everything you're going to see in the show, all of the quality, all of the passion and the commitment from the teams is really driven by you and you showing up and you using your voice and you playing and you just building such an amazing community for all of us."
"So for that, I just wanted to say thank you, thank you for being here, and thank you for being such an important part of the team that we have.So thank you."