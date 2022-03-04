Ben and Dav officially are ready for Summer Game Fest!

After grabbing their badges, Ben and David are getting pumped for the show of shows this summer.
"All right, so we got our batches.Ready to go.Batch pick up, and a bit of credentials, the map, we know our way around."
"It's pretty similar to last year, isn't it?Pretty much the same, a few different, a few changes to where some of the publishers are located.Otherwise pretty much the same, I'd say.Slightly bigger."
"Yeah, I'd say so.From what we've seen.They have a lot to do today.Yeah.For them to be ready tomorrow."
"And, yeah, we got our meal tickets as well.We can redeem.We didn't get our swag bag.Not yet, can't get that until tomorrow.And now we're heading to the show proper."
"Yeah, YouTube Theatre.Gonna go check out the live show.Potentially be disappointed, potentially not, I don't know.We'll find out when we're there, won't we?At least this campus is easy to get around."
"So, stay tuned.Come on."