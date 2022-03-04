GRTV News - Feathers McGraw Returns in New Wallace & Gromit Movie

The best Aardman villain makes his return later this year.
Feathers McGraw is back and I thought that's a big one for us Brits, to see that Wallace and Gromit's greatest villain has returned, I'm going to let the teaser trailer play in the background here because it's only 20 seconds odd, so, apart from an ad, which we always love to see, so yeah, if you're not aware, we knew that Wallace and Gromit was getting a new movie later this year, coming this winter as you can see in the trailer there, we didn't know what the plot was going to be, we didn't know what was going to happen in it, we didn't know who was going to be back, who wasn't going to be back, whether it was going to be an entirely new story or if it was going to be an old one, not an old one, sorry, but you know, a sort of returning of the characters that we know and now we see that it's vengeance most foul, it's going to see Feathers McGraw, who first appeared in The Wrong Trousers, which was sort of like a very staple Wallace and Gromit special because there's only been one feature length Wallace and Gromit movie as far as I know and it's Curse of the Were-Rabbit and then they're going to make vengeance most foul, which is pretty cool considering that we're going to get more Feathers, Feathers is a fan favourite character, he's a criminal penguin who tried to kill Wallace and Gromit way back when, he ended up in The Slammer and now he's out and he's going to be doing some silent damage with his pistol and with whatever else he can get his hands on, but yeah, last year Aardman released the new Chicken Run movie, which was, it was decent I thought, I think it came out to like decent reviews, it was a big hit for Netflix though, which is probably why we're seeing a return to that sort of form in, how, you know, because this film is going to be done by Netflix and BBC, both of them are going to be sort of pushing it out there, so for the UK viewers, BBC is great obviously, but for those around the world, now you'll be able to see Wallace and Gromit and that's good because a lot of people love Aardman's animations across the world I think, but yeah, it's nice to see Feathers back, I, you know, he probably is the most iconic Wallace and Gromit villain I would say, maybe even the most iconic Aardman villain, because he really is just absolutely incredible