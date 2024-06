Talking with MercurySteam's José Luis Márquez at the OXO Video Game Museum in Málaga

[ENGLISH SUBTITLE AVAILABLE] José Luis Márquez is a creative director at MercurySteam and literally the only Metroidvania director there's ever been. He recently gave an OXO Talk to dev students, so we took the chance in the museum's fitting retro gaming environment to learn more about his design process and about the games he directed (Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Metroid Dread) in this exclusive interview.