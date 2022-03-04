Camper Van: Make it Home - Rebeca Let’s Play

Dansk
As many of you already know (if you know her a bit) our colleague Rebeca loves simulation and management titles... so you can get an idea of how excited she was to get her hands on this indie title in which we have to pack our life in a suitcase and organize it in the limited space offered by our adventurous but small caravan. Do you want to find out if she managed to do it well or not? Then take a look at this video!