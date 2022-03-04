Capes - Livestream Replay

It's not easy trying to do good when everyone hates you for your powers and mistakes you for a group of villains who only want to take control of these superheroes to have absolute control of the city... but we'll have to try! Find out with us if we can change people's minds about us as superheroes in this action-packed turn-based combat title where we'll have to sacrifice a lot to achieve our goal.