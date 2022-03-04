GRTV News - The Boys showrunner changes his mind on show ending with five seasons

Could The Boys be heading for a downfall?
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, movies, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you on GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, stuff like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more as well, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, we've got loads of language, we've got loads of territories, so without further ado, let's get into today's news piece and basically, I thought well, there's a lot of stuff that went down at State of Play last night and Ben covered some of it this morning in his own GRTV News piece, you know stuff like God of War Ragnarok on PC, things like that, stuff that's sort of big news in the gaming world, the new Astro Bot, but I thought this was quite an interesting piece to take a look at on the other side of things that we cover at Gamereactor, the entertainment side, specifically the TV show The Boys and the fact that it probably won't be ending with season 5. Now initially, there was a tweet back in 2020 that Eric Kripke, the showrunner, gave out where he said that it's probably going to end in 5 seasons, that's the plan at least, and now he's since walked back on that in an interview with Inverse, where he said, I have learned since then not to try and call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in the entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go. So it's a bit of a weird thing, he doesn't really commit either to saying, okay it'll be 6 seasons or it'll be 7 seasons, he does make reference in the 2020 post that Supernatural was meant to be 5 seasons and ended up being 15. And this has sort of sent some fans into a frenzy of, yes, I can't wait to see more Boys, I'm so glad it's not going to be ending next season, I'm so glad there's going to be more of it. And other fans on the other side are a bit worried about this because it means that the show could potentially take a nosedive in terms of quality, as we've seen with some shows that don't really have an end, stuff like The Walking Dead comes to mind. And Supernatural itself, I mean 15 seasons of Supernatural, did it remain good all the way through? No. And I don't even need to watch it to tell you that. Unless you're the absolute biggest Supernatural fan on the world, you will not have loved every single minute of that show. And, oh my god, I've just realised that we're going to get a cameo from me here. Yeah, there I am, the Boys. So basically, am I wearing the exact same jumper as well? That's weird. In any case, sorry to go on a bit of a tangent there."
"But yeah, Eric Kripke, the showrunner, he's sort of not really committing to whether the show's going to end. And obviously it's making money for Amazon, it's still getting lots of views, so in theory that's the formula to keep going. But at the same time, is the Boys something that deserves to fall off as people are sort of thinking that it might if it just keeps going? The problem with Supernatural versus the Boys is Supernatural is sort of a Monster of the Week type show and was such from the very beginning, whereas the Boys isn't a Monster of the Week type show. We have one monster and his name is Homelander."
"And obviously there are other superheroes that you can introduce, other people from the comics that you can introduce as well. Loads of storylines to pick from, loads of ideas to go off considering how much of a different beast the original show is from the comics. But, I'm not really convinced that more than five seasons, a lot more than five seasons is what we really need. Let me know though what you think about the Boys."
"Are you glad to see it's not going to end with season five? Do you want to see it go for fifteen seasons? Do you want to see it go for six? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Bye bye!"