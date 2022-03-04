GRTV News - Astro Bot announced during the State of Play

The platformer will be coming to PS5 this September.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about one of the announcements that was made at last night's PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Now there were a variety of different reveals that took place including we got to see a lot of Concord, we got to know when Concord's coming, we got to see some Silent Hill 2, we got to know when Silent Hill 2's coming, we got to see God of War Ragnarok on PC, we got to know when God of War Ragnarok PC's coming. But to me none of them quite were as exciting as the thing we're going to be talking about today. And that is Astro Bot. I'm excited for this one, I liked Astro Bot. I think Astro's Playroom is one of the strongest PlayStation 5 games that's still available to be honest."
"I think it's a really sort of effortlessly fun platformer. So really excited for this one, coming from Team Asobi again and yeah it looks like it's going to be bigger and better. So let's take a look at some of the bits and pieces of information about it. So Astro Bot announced, set to launch as soon as September. The upcoming platformer looks absolutely lovely and everything you'd hope for in an Astro Bot game. So there was a rumour going around last week that a new Astro Bot game was set to be revealed at the Stata Play showcase that just concluded. The game was thought to be another 3D platformer built for the PS5, similar to what we got with Astro's Playroom, a game that to date is still the best selling PS5 exclusive thanks to its inclusion with every PS5 console. It turns out all that rumoured information was correct. A game simply known as Astro Bot was just revealed. It will be coming from Team Asobi once again and is a 3D platformer that will take the loveable robot mascot on an adventure through a variety of biomes and unique levels in what is being described as a super-sized adventure, his biggest to date. We're told that six galaxies spanning over 80 levels will be offered. The aim is to explore and to find Astro's lost crew members who have been scattered around these galaxies that include forests, beaches, volcanoes and more. In a typical Astro fashion, there will be a slate of abilities to master and put to use, most of which will be tailored to the special features of the DualSense controller."
"Essentially, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will play into how Astro explores the world and uses powers such as Bulldog Booster to air dash and smash enemies, Twin Frog Gloves to swing and attack from range and Giant Sponge to suck up water to grow huge and cause havoc. Team Asobi also promises over 70 new enemy types to overcome, including bosses at the end of each galaxy, and opportunities to reunite with friends from the PlayStation universe. The full list of these friends remains undisclosed, but we did see a version of the Leviathan Axe make an appearance. It should be said here as well, I've watched the trailer a few different times since writing this news piece. And from what I remember, I think we've seen Cloud, or a version of Cloud should we say, like an Astro Bot version of Cloud from Final Fantasy 7, a version of Aloy from Horizon. Yes, there was both Kratos and Atreus from God of War, and also Nathan Drake from Uncharted. So yeah, definitely go watch the trailer and you'll find them all. I might be able to find the image in a minute. But anyway, as for when you can look to play Astro Bot on PS5, the game will be launching as soon as September 6th, 2024, and you can check out the announcement trailer below. And you can, you can go watch the trailer here. I'm not going to play it, but if you want to go check it out, you can find it here. What I will do is just quickly bring up this, if I can, see if I can find the exact frame. Here we go. This is what I was on about. So yeah, this is clearly Kratos, Atreus, Aloy, Nathan Drake, and Cloud in the background. Not too sure what's going on here."
"So a few question marks there. But yeah, a lot of different friends for Astro to muck around with. But no, I think this is going to be an exciting game. PlayStation just went from having a year that was quite, I wouldn't say disappointing or boring, but you know, kind of lacking, right? We were sort of expecting that nothing of importance was really going to make its debut from a first party perspective throughout 2024. Now we have Concord is coming in August and it looks, it looks like, it looks like it could be an entertaining arena shooter, arena hero shooter. One that's no doubt people will be more inclined to try following the great success of Helldivers 2, which proves that PlayStation, as much as we probably don't really want many more of these live games coming out. If it plays good, if it plays well, it looks good and all that, then no reason not to enjoy it."
"So yeah, we've got Concord in August. We've got Astro Bot in September. We've got Silent Hill 2 remake in October. God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC in September as well. You know, lots of really exciting things. So a lot to look forward to. And we'll have to see, maybe PlayStation also has a surprise in store for September, for sort of like November sort of time period as well. Maybe there'll be something else coming out in the future."
"Maybe a future PlayStation showcase that they'll throw our way to, to keep us engaged and make sure that we have a good sort of holiday period as well. But again, as we know more about all of that stuff, we'll be sure to keep posting and updating. Otherwise, go watch all the trailers. They're all up on your local GameRantor region. Just definitely go watch Astro Bot's trailer because it looks absolutely delightful. So yeah, but anyway, this is all the time I have on this episode of GRTV News. I'll be back now though, on Monday. So stay tuned for my next episode then. Until then, I hope you'll have a good Friday and a good week and I'll see you all on the next one."