GRTV News - The Acolyte's budget was reportedly around $180 million

The Acolyte has had a huge amount of money thrown at it.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always or as usual considering I've only been doing a couple of these this week, apologies I was away yesterday and on Monday there was the whole debacle, but in any case this is GRTV's After News where we go over everything to do with gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, just like the morning show but a bit more in the afternoon. As always if you like what you see and you want to see more you can check out the whole shebang at Gamereactor where we have gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and as always so much more. But without further ado I thought we'd get into today's news piece and to be fair considering the PlayStation State of Play showcase is going on at 11pm fairly, it's not been a big news day today if I'm being honest. There's a few things rolling around but I thought we'd talk Star Wars and we'd talk the Acolyte. It's less than a week now until the Acolyte launches and the New York Times did a massive interview with the showrunner, whose name escapes me, and they revealed, not only did they talk a little bit about fan backlash and things like that and sort of spoke about how they're going to accept some criticisms if they come, if people dislike the Acolyte because you know there have been some frustrations with Star Wars storytelling but they're not going to accept any bigotry or racism or things like that which is completely fair enough I think. That's the way to go forward because although you have, with Star Wars recently you do have a lot of people making valid criticisms of the storytelling and things like that but you also have at the same time people who use those valid criticisms to then use them as a platform for talking about other things that don't matter and don't make the story worse like because they cast a certain person of colour or because they cast women in a certain role yada yada yada. Anyway, the big news story, the actual thing that we're going to talk about today is the massive whopping budget of the Acolyte which is around, reportedly around $180 million. If we put that into perspective to movies and things like that, Barbie cost it's production budget, not including marketing which obviously probably doubles the amount of the production budget but just on it's own, production buyers, the budget for Barbie was $145 million. The Super Mario Bros movie was even less and stuff like, you know, if we look here in the news piece, Dune Part 2 was made for $190 million. That is a massive amount of money that has been spent on the Acolyte and because we can't, because we can't sort of see the return of that, like when we look at movies it's very easy to see, oh how much did it make at the box office, that's probably a good indicator of how much it's made in total, right, or how much, how well it's doing. If it's in the green at the box office it's probably quite a profitable movie."
"If it's in the red, it's probably not going to get any sequels or anything like that.However, with something like Disney Plus and with streamers, it's very hard to tell what Disney will constitute as a success for the Acolyte. Is it purely going to be based on the critic reviews and pulling people in? Is it going to be based on subscriber numbers?Is it going to be based on watch hours? Either way, there's a lot riding on this and if you just thought, oh it's just another Star Wars thing, it seems like Disney has put a lot and a lot of money into making this series a reality and so they're probably expecting quite a big return from it. Are you going to be watching the Acolyte? It lands on the 4th of June or the 5th of June, I think the 5th of June. Let me know if you're going to be watching it. If you're not going to be watching it, let me know why and I'll see you for tomorrow's GRTV News video. Bye bye!"