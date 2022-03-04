GRTV News - PlayStation to host a State of Play this evening

Expect around 30 minutes of reveals and news from 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about something that's actually happening today. It was confirmed yesterday evening or yesterday late afternoon so yeah we're going to talk about it this morning just to prepare you for what's coming this afternoon or this very late this evening but technically I guess even tomorrow morning for a lot of European countries so let's dive on in and take a look at what's coming. So PlayStation State of Play confirmed for well it's today now so confirmed for today. Expect to see Silent Hill 2 remake and a new Astro Bot and more. The rumor mill was working at full steam over the past few weeks in regard to Sony hosting a digital PlayStation event of some kind during this week. That rumor has finally been put to bed as the State of Play has been confirmed for as soon as tomorrow's evening again today. That's right at 2300 BST on May 30th 0000 CEST on May 31st we can look forward to a State of Play broadcast giving us a look at some upcoming PlayStation projects. It should be said this is not an actual PlayStation showcase but we are expecting to see information on 14 PS5 and PSVR2 titles as well as some PlayStation Studios projects planned for later this year all the same. So perhaps we could potentially see the sequel to Astro's Playroom, Lego Horizon Adventures, Concord and more. So what are you hoping to see at the coming State of Play? Now it should also be said that this isn't actually the only showcase that we have to look forward to later today because for some reason two showcases have been planned at the same time. Now this is obviously a much smaller showcase but it's still something worth keeping an eye out for. Which is the Marvelous Game showcase a 2024 edition. Again it's today not tomorrow now. They're unlucky because it's at the same time as State of Play. So yes Marvelous Games returns to the summer event season to present the second edition of the Marvelous Games showcase which will take place May 30th. It's again at the same time 11pm BST midnight CEST from the Marvelous Encores headquarters in Tokyo. President Suminobu Sato and key developers will provide updates on projects and active developments such as those in the Rune Factory franchise including new development progress and new projects. As I'm sure you've noticed at the same time we also have to date a date with Sony for the May edition of the State of Play. So you probably have to choose which event to watch live and which to save for later. You'll be able to follow the stream on Marvelous' official YouTube channels and the official website and the whole event will be fully subtitled in English, French, German and Spanish. So yeah a lot to look forward to. Plenty to take place tonight. Obviously we're going to be covering the PlayStation showcase but there will be obviously bits and pieces covered from the Marvelous showcase as well. But the PlayStation one is probably the one that everyone's looking forward to generally speaking. So we'll have all the information, trailers, reveals, news beats and all that stuff coming out. So be sure to stay tuned to your local Game Rector region to learn more about just what Sony has planned for this event tonight. But again I'll be back tomorrow most likely to talk about this PlayStation showcase because hopefully there will be something of substance worth talking about. So yeah make sure to join me for tomorrow morning's GRTV News to learn more about that and otherwise yeah I hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."