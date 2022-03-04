MultiVersus - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Although it's taken a while, the day has finally arrived and we can now play version 1.0 of Player First Games's free-to-play brawler. So what's new, you say? Well, new characters, new game modes, gameplay tweaks... and much more! But if you want to find out what's new, you'll have to check it out for yourself... or watch our livestream replay!