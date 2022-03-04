GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed as a day one Game Pass launch

The anticipated game will be debuting on the subscription service.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have a really big one actually to talk about because something that we've been speculating for a long while has been, well confirmed in many ways. Essentially we're talking about Call of Duty. Now this is a game that's coming up, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and there's a lot of question marks about this game and the way that it's going to be handled because it's the first Call of Duty that is coming out while Microsoft and Xbox own Activision Blizzard. So all these questions are posed in regards to how is the game going to launch? Is it going to be an Xbox console exclusive? Is it going to be launched on Game Pass on day one? All these different things in regards to the way they're going to do things and while we should have expected that it was never going to be an Xbox console exclusive, at least not for a few years should we say, not for a good decade or so until that deal with all the trade bodies around the world comes to the conclusion. But what we do have an answer regarding is the Game Pass thing. How is Call of Duty Black Ops 6 going to be launching? Is part of Game Pass or not part of it? That's what we're going to talk about today. So yes, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 confirmed to launch on Game Pass. Microsoft has made up its mind so now we just have to wait for the service to become more expensive. So it's been years since Microsoft started releasing Xbox Game Studios titles straight onto Game Pass. So many believe that this would include Activision Blizzard King games when the massive deal was approved last year. Then rumours about that not being the case for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 started baking the rounds for a while before others claimed it would. Now we know it's real. Microsoft confirms that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will indeed launch straight onto Game Pass at a yet-to-be-specified date this fall. We've also received a live-action trailer to celebrate the occasion. Those of you wanting to see a lot of gameplay can look forward to the 9th of June. And what Eric's talking about there is of course the sort of the direct that's going to follow the Xbox Game Showcase in LA in a few months or in a few weeks you see. So yeah, pretty big deal there. Black Ops 6 is going to be launching on Game Pass."
"Now that's not just one of the Game Pass tiers. I'm not saying that's Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Core, like the full whammy, all the Game Pass stuff.So essentially if you have a subscription to Game Pass regardless of what tier, you'll be able to play Black Ops 6 when it debuts, which we don't actually have a firm date yet."
"Granted it's a Call of Duty game. So it's probably going to be either October or November because they always tend to release in those two months. But yes, it's coming. Now as Eric alluded to as well there, we are probably going to see some changes to Game Pass because of this.Because while we've seen big games launch on Game Pass in the past, like Starfield last September, it's a huge Bethesda title that debuted on Game Pass. Call of Duty is a different beast entirely. Call of Duty is one of the biggest game franchises of all time and every year it's one of the best-selling games across the world. So the fact that this is not going to be, the fact that this is going to be launching in Game Pass, we are probably going to see an increase in price at some point to accommodate for the fact that Microsoft is probably going to be losing a lot of money, or not necessarily losing a lot of money, but maybe they're going to need to get so many, you know, X amount of new subscriptions to offset the money that they would otherwise get from just pure sales from a new Call of Duty title. So again, we'll have to see how this is all going to be handled. There's going to be a lot of question marks answered in the coming weeks, especially with gameplay and whatnot. It looks like this is going to be quite a big Call of Duty title, unlike last year's Modern Warfare 3, which if anything felt more like a sort of like a glorified expansion to Modern Warfare 2. But yeah, a lot of things, a lot of questions are going to be answered in the coming weeks and hopefully we'll also know more about how Game Pass is going to be handling this debut on the lead up to launch as well. But again, stay tuned for all of that and otherwise this is all the time I have in today's episode of GeoTV News, so I'll see you all tomorrow."
"Take care, everyone."