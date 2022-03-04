Clothing Store Simulator - Rebeca Let’s Play

Although beginnings are never easy and will not have the cache you imagined at the beginning of embarking on the adventure of starting your own textile business, you can't deny that every beginning is exciting as well as unsettling and that managing it the way you want is exciting as well as indescribable! What? You don't know what we mean? Then take a look at our video where we test the demo of this title and find out what we mean!