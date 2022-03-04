GRTV News - Dragon's Dogma 2 sold three million copies in just two months

Capcom's sprawling RPG sequel has been a mega hit.
"But without further ado, let's take my headset off actually, because I don't actually need them to talk about the news and we have some important and fun, well, if you like figures, fun Dragon's Dogma news. Everything is falling apart today. Everything is falling apart, sorry about that. In any case, we're talking Dragon's Dogma 2 as you can see in the lovely title there created by Alberto. It has sold 3 million copies in just two months."
"There's also a bit of a cameo from me there at the bottom talking about Dragon's Dogma 2 in GR Live, very fun. In any case, Capcom recently announced that Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold 3 million copies and it's just been out since March, so that is quite a good amount of sales and basically, yeah, that's all there is. It has been, you know, there was some controversy when Dragon's Dogma 2 launched with that whole thing about the microtransactions that were sort of disguised that were literally sort of pay to win in a sense of if you want to, obviously you can obtain a lot of these items in the game, but if you wanted more fast travels, easier ways to redesign your character, then you would have to sort of pay if you didn't want to just earn those in the game, which you could do. It was a mess, it was a mess because it was, Capcom has sold, as we see here, it makes even less sense because Capcom is celebrating 3 million copies sold of this game and yet we're talking about, you know, when it launched there were microtransactions that made it seem like Capcom had no confidence in the sales of this game and wanted to just squeeze as much money as possible from it, which is really strange, but hopefully this is a sign of good things to come in the future and moving on from that controversial start. We've not seen Dragon's Dogma 2 as much in the limelight since launch, I would say. This is purely editorialising, but something like Elden Ring or Baldur's Gate in recent years have managed to stick in people's minds for months and months after release. However, Dragon's Dogma 2 was a very good game by all accounts of those who played it, those who reviewed it. Alberto here, who did the news piece, did our review for the network and he liked it a lot and yet it seems like it's sort of fallen off the public conscious a bit. So hopefully in time, if the rumours are right and we are getting expansions or DLC soon, that can sort of set the mind right, but at the minute, if you're talking like RPGs, fantasy RPGs with difficult combat, people are still just talking about Elden Ring and namely Shadow of the Old Tree. But let me know what you think about Dragon's Dogma 2. Have you played it yet? Are you one of these three million people that's bought the game? Have you not played it yet? Are you going to play it? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for a GRTV News video. Goodbye."