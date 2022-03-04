GRTV News - Resident Evil 9 rumoured to have been delayed

With the horror sequel title now planned for late 2025 or even 2026.
"At the same time we've heard various sort of differing reports as to the way this game is being handled which begs the question as to what's really going on over at Capcom.And what we're talking about is Resident Evil 9. Now this is a game that was rumoured to be coming out next year. Then it was rumoured that it was being delayed in favour of Code Veronica."
"Now it's being now it's also being rumoured to be delayed even further and stuff like that. So there's a lot of different conflicting stories that are happening here but basically the idea is at the moment the Resident Evil 9 is rumoured to be delayed until either late 2025 or 2026.So if you're hoping for that game to be coming sooner rather than later you better hope a little or you better sort of temp your expectations a little bit because it's seemingly further off than many would have hoped. Anyway let's dive on in. The rumour. Resident Evil 9 reportedly delayed to late 2025 or 2026. The insider who previously leaked that it would arrive in early 2025 now denies his claims. So it seems that Capcom has a lot more Resident Evil on its hands than the flow of insider information can assimilate. Either that or there have been changes in recent weeks to the original plan. Be that as it may there's still no official word on the next major instalment in the series following the release of Resident Evil Village three years ago now."
"The confusion now comes from once reliable insider Dusk Golem who had a pretty good track record in the past of Capcom and the horror series and who now rectifies his previous information about Resident Evil 9's possible release in early 2025. Instead he now pushes the release back to 2025-26 which is certainly a much more ambiguous and wider window than we'd like. The insider has also decided to offer a lot of information pertaining to the other Resident Evil projects Capcom has in development and there's good news and bad news. Let's start with the painful. Dusk Golem categorically denies that there is a remake of the original Resident Evil in development nor would there be one for Resident Evil 5 at least at the moment. However he does state the Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica are in the works and that he heard about them a year or so ago. It's certainly not the best news for fans of the series but at least we're left with the slight satisfaction of hearing other voices like Necrolope claim that these upcoming titles in the series will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 natively."
