GRTV News - Warhammer Space Marine II shows off PvE and PvP multiplayer

PvP is back in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and there's a new PvE mode too.
"Hello gamers, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest in terms of gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News. Can you tell it's Friday?I'm in a bit of a wacky mood, but yeah, we've got it here for you at GRTV News and we also always have it in the wider Gamereactor Network, so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, exclusive content, so much more than that as well, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado, today we're looking at some Warhammer stuff, it was Warhammer Skulls yesterday, if you don't know what that is and you don't care about Warhammer, basically it's like Warhammer's E3 I guess, where it's like sort of their game showcase right, where you look at a bunch of video games, not usually anything to do with the actual like tabletop itself, much more their video game adaptations and stuff that we've seen from Warhammer, so Space Marine 2, as we can see in the headline here, showed off its multiplayer, which brought back PvP as well as PvE, which is very fun, we got some Darktide stuff, some Vermintide stuff, some Rogue Traders stuff, all that stuff and more, you can find on Gamereactor, we covered a lot of it last night when the show was airing, and as part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase, as I say, we got this, these bad boys, which I'm gonna let play in the background after some ads, always keep your ads on to help Gamereactor out guys, if you can, but yeah, basically as well as getting the campaign, which is going to be also three-player multiplayer, you've got the three-player operations mode, which lets you and two buddies team up to sort of take on some PvE random missions that will also run parallel to the main campaign, so that's sort of something to do maybe once you've completed the main story, and apparently you can also hear sort of you and some back chatter between your comrades while they're fighting off in the PvE stuff, and then we've got the 6v6 multiplayer, which is Chaos Marines versus regular Space Marines, which is gonna see you batting some other Space Marines down for the glory of the Emperor, so yeah, a lot of hype stuff really, I mean, everyone was hoping for PvP, because it was in the original game, and a lot of people as well, as soon as we heard about the fact that the campaign was multiplayer, you sort of assumed there was some PvE in it as well. I'm just gonna editorialise from this point on, I'm very excited for this game, I think it's probably one of my most anticipated releases for the rest of the year, especially after there's gonna be an interview, hopefully going live later today, that I did with the creative director, and after that sit down and that chat and actually digging into the thoughts of the game and seeing more of it, I have got a lot more hype for it, and hopefully it can live up to the expectations, because the first game was really beloved, so we'll just have to see, but yeah, I'm excited, what was your favourite announcement from Warhammer Skulls, was it something to do with Space Marine 2, was it something else entirely, do you watch Warhammer Skulls, do you hate Warhammer, tell me all that and more, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, bye bye."