GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed as this year's Call of Duty

It will be revealed in full after the Xbox Games Showcase in June.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about something that we've kind of known to be the case for a while anyway but now it's been confirmed. Essentially, this coming sort of summer set of showcases and events for Xbox and Microsoft, they're doing an Xbox game showcase at the usual sort of time and they're doing an Xbox game showcase on the sort of, I think it's the Sunday afternoon evening time for us in Europe and then they're following it up with a direct, a direct like we saw last year actually with Starfield, right, where they do the main show and then they do an additional show afterwards focused on one specific game. Now for this year we haven't actually seen this game, right, they haven't revealed it, they've just said it's an unknown game although judging by the images and the teasers and various different reports and whatnot we've always, we've always known what that game was going to be but now it's been officially confirmed and yes it is Black Ops 6, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, so let's dive in and take a look at what this is going to be like."
"So yes, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 confirmed to be the secret Xbox game showcase game, it will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series this fall. Now I think, just to start, right, I think that's fascinating. The platforms here, you know, as Eric puts here, I think this is absolutely fascinating because this is the first time that a Call of Duty has done this. Now we're about halfway through this console generation but this is the first time we've seen a Call of Duty launch specifically on these platforms and not on PS4 and Xbox One and that does actually get me a little bit excited for this game because it makes me think that we're going to get an actual sort of current gen Call of Duty for once."
"But anyway, Activision might be part of Xbox Game Studios now but that doesn't mean the company will change its marketing strategy for Call of Duty. The company has been teasing its this year's Call of Duty for a while now and took it to another level yesterday. It didn't take players around the world around the world long to quite get a bit of information out of these cryptic messages and images so now it's official. Treyarch and Activision confirms that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is 2024's card and with that also acknowledges that it will be the secret game that gets its own stream after the Xbox Game Showcase on the 9th of June. We're not told anything else but extremely credible rumours claim that it will take us to the Gulf War. Expect to learn a lot in less than three weeks. Yeah, the teaser image for it. So yeah, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has been confirmed. Again, we don't know anything more yet but there has been rumours for a long time at this point that this year's Call of Duty is going to take us to the Gulf War and judging by the teasers and the cryptic messages and whatnot that Treyarch and Activision has been sort of throwing out there the last few days, that does seem to be the case. There's a lot of references to sort of the early 2000s, the late 90s, that sort of time period. So that is the Gulf War sort of era. As they get closer to the modern day, I mean granted they do have the Modern Warfare series which are modern day things, but there's a lot of very conflicting and very polarising wars that the Call of Duty series is starting to get involved with now. The Black Ops series has always been sort of Cold War era before that and it's always been sort of very subjective but now we're getting to these sort of very modern wars that are highly documented and I think there's going to be some, there's always backlash with warfare games, but I think there's going to be some sort of frustrations the way the source material is used. These are wars fought between two people regardless of which side the war, which side is correct. It still affects lots of people wars. So yeah we get to a very sort of modern and conflicting era now but again we'll know for sure whether that's the case soon. It does seem like it's the Gulf War era, but again we'll know for sure on June 9th when this Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct Showcase takes place after the Xbox Games Showcase. So stay tuned for more and again it's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series so if you have a console, if you have one of these current gen consoles and you've been wondering why you bought a current gen console because nothing comes out specifically for the current gen consoles, then we have some good news for you because Call of Duty is finally sacking off PS4 and Xbox One by the looks of things with this game. But yeah as we know more we're sure to keep you posted and updated otherwise I'll be back now on Tuesday for the next GRTV News. It's a long weekend for us here so I'll see you on the other side. Take care everyone."