Could Steam finally make the leap onto consoles?
We saw recently, I don't believe it was covered on GRTV News, but we have seen recently that Xbox could be launching some sort of new major console hardware by the end of 2026, that is just speculation so don't get your panties in a twist about that just yet, but there's also some speculation on the next Xbox and that is from Windows Central editor Jez Corden, who is known to have pretty good contacts in Microsoft's side and it's that Steam is actually going to be 100% according to Corden on the next Xbox, which is a very, very big move because it's essentially Xbox stepping aside to give access to another digital platform for gaming. Having Steam on the Xbox would mean you would also be able to play a lot of PlayStation games as Jonas writes here in the article that we see. It's just a rumour, just to reiterate, there's nothing 100% confirmed about this, even if Corden says 100% it's going to be on the next Xbox, that doesn't put it into fact, that doesn't make it real and there would be certain things, as we've said here, The Last of Us Part 1, Horizon Forbidden, Horizon Forbidden West and Helldivers 2 all being on Steam, suddenly raises the question of well, how's Sony going to like it if Xbox players are suddenly able to access their games via PC? So it would be a very, very big thing for this to happen, it would be absolutely massive and it would also require a lot of agreement on Steam's side as well because there's probably a lot of software that needs to go into making this actually work, there's going to be a lot of questions about can an Xbox run everything on Steam, what happens if a Steam game is too, you know, because some of these games that you see on Steam do require very hefty PCs to run, not everything, but sometimes, you know, will it be running on a PC hardware, will a game be made for Xbox in mind, does it sort of negate the idea of having a gaming PC? Because a lot of the time, a lot of arguments for gaming PCs revolve around Steam and the fact that Steam is very user friendly in terms of giving people lots of access to sales, giving people lots of access to games that they don't necessarily have, that's another thing as well, you can pretty much have any game you want on Steam, there is some weird stuff out there and so if Xbox is going to then give you a Steam app and say a parent buys their child an Xbox and they suddenly get access to Steam, well, that might cause a few complications. I don't know, it's really, really interesting to speculate if this did happen, it's sort of a reality that I want to happen because I feel like it would just blow things out of the water, but let me know, do you think it's a good idea, do you think it will happen