GRTV News - Here's the first look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia

The famed monster slayer has been recast for the final two seasons of Netflix's The Witcher.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about a little bit of information that broke sort of last night. Something we've been waiting to see officially for a while, which is essentially relating to the Netflix The Witcher series. We know, well Henry Cavill has left the series, that's been widely communicated for a long time now. What wasn't widely communicated is the exact reasons behind it, there's various speculations to do with creative differences in the way the source materials handled and whatnot, but it's never something that was necessarily properly voiced transparently. But we also know that Liam Hemsworth has been picked up as the replacement for Henry Cavill to portray Geralt of Rivia in the series for its final two seasons, the fourth and the fifth season. And well there's been a few leaks beforehand showing us a few glimpses of Liam as Geralt, but nothing official until now. So that's what we're gonna be talking about today. So yeah, Netflix presents first official look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia. The clip shows off the iconic monster slayer now that Henry Cavill has moved on from the role. So we've seen a few glimpses of Liam Hemsworth's version of Geralt of Rivia for Netflix's upcoming final couple of seasons, of its adaptation of the beloved fantasy novels The Witcher, but those were leaks from on set and they were never really presented that great of a look at the recasting character. Now we've got an actual official look. A new and rather short clip shows Hemsworth's Geralt in a greater detail. It's effectively a very similar version to what we've become used to in Henry Cavill's take on the famed monster slayer. The next big question will be how Hemsworth approaches voicing Geralt as the White Wolf's gravelly tone isn't exactly one that a lot of folk tend to naturally have. Check out the clip below and no doubt expect more teasers and glimpses of this upcoming fourth season The Witcher in the coming weeks and months as is currently in the process of filming. Now I won't I'll just have it playing in the background this little clip without the audio so if you want to listen to it there's not really any audio at all but it's basically what we are expecting and what we've expected for a while now from The Witcher and Netflix hasn't really shown anything of significance here to be honest it doesn't really stand out as anything different so far which is probably what you want really it's just a recast it's not like a new version of Geralt it's like you know the way they handle things in Doctor Who for example when they just they have like a new version of the character every so often like this is just Liam Hemsworth as the character Henry Cavill has been playing for for a few years really but otherwise we don't know when season four of The Witcher will land it's currently in production now this is a quite a big show big production budget long episodes quite a few episodes in the season and there's a lot of special effects they have to do as well and work in so I would say that we're probably not looking at The Witcher season four until sometime in 2025 I wouldn't be surprised if it's the second half of 2025 but hopefully because we know that season five has been greenlit as well hopefully they'll get they'll try and you know get both of them done within a relatively soon period between one another so that we can you know we don't have to wait years between season four and the finale season five but again as Netflix reveals more about this information about when these seasons are going to be coming and whatnot we'll be sure to keep you posted updated but otherwise yeah stay tuned there'll be probably more trailers and looks and different bits of information coming out now the production is in full effect but this is all the time I have on today's episode of GLTV News or my episode of GLTV News so stay tuned for tomorrow's one the final one of the week and otherwise yeah hope you enjoyed the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one take care of all"