GRTV News - IGN acquires Eurogamer, GamesIndustry, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun, and the whole Gamer Network

It's a big day for gaming journalism when it comes to consolidation.
Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest in terms of gaming, gear, technology, entertainment and in some cases games journalism as a whole.
Bit of a spoiler for this one, but if you like what you see and you want to see more as always you can have a look on the Gamereactor Network as a whole, we've got gaming reviews, movie reviews, game previews, exclusive content and so much more.So as always be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from but without further ado, as I alluded to earlier, we're talking about something that might not, it's certainly of interest to me because it directly affects me, my colleagues, people I know in this industry and it's something that you probably should be paying attention to if you're into gaming and if you're sort of watching this I imagine you're pretty keyed into sort of games journalism as well or just gaming as a whole, you keep your finger on the button as it were.
"Because basically IGN has gone and acquired the Gamer Network, now as in this headline we see that the Gamer Network includes Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and a few other sites.Now the Gamer Network also has shares in Hookshot which owns Push Square, Nintendo Live, Pure Xbox etc, Outside Xbox and Digital Foundry, so we're not sure how those are going to be affected."
"We know that the stuff that the Gamer Network directly owns has already seen layoffs, so the Gamer Network is a UK based company, we're not sure where those layoffs are or how many there have been but as always with these big acquisitions, it was the same with Xbox taking over Activision and Blizzard, obviously this is a much smaller scale, I don't think IGN has paid 70 billion dollars for this but unfortunately there will be people losing their jobs because of this."
"Because there's always this case with acquisitions right, a big company takes over, they have someone who can do somebody else's job and so they'll just push that person in the company they've bought aside.GamesIndustrybiz's Chris Dring is the person who sort of broke this news and he reported that IGN bought it from Readpop and they didn't actually buy the EGX and MCM events as well as Popverse from Readpop, those are going to remain with Readpop but the whole Gamer Network otherwise goes to IGN."
"Why is this sort of concerning, why am I talking about this?Well as a gamer, as someone who works in this industry, we see a lot of consolidation, we've seen it a lot with companies like Xbox buying a lot of studios and now it seems like it's encroaching on Games Journalism as well."
"Everyone knows IGN, they're the big dog in this business and it seems like they like to really push the knee down on the throats of other people's stuff sometimes.We've had, I'm not going to go into detail, but we did have one deal in the last year or so since I've started working here which is not that long where there's been a bit of back and forth between the two but yeah, they are the big dog and to see them acting like this and to take over, it does sort of bring a question up of journalism is meant to be unbiased which is sort of hard when you're in a subjective industry like games but it's meant to also portray the sort of different voices whereas if they're now being bought under all the same roof, how different can those voices be even if they still retain, even if Eurogamer stays, there's its own website, there's its own publication, how different can we expect those views to be?Luckily, at Game Reactor, we're fine."
Let me know what you think about this, have you sort of got any vested interest in this, do you think it's good for the industry, do you think it's bad for the industry, let me know your thoughts, I want to hear them and I'll see you for tomorrow's GRTV News.
