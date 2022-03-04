GRTV News - Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is set to be a reboot

And the Margot Robbie film isn't dead yet.
"So yes, Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean film isn't dead and Pirates 6 will officially be a reboot but producer Jerry Bruckheimer wants Johnny Depp in it all the same. So the mist is steadily clearing around Disney's Caribbean Ocean as we're getting more and more official information about what the future holds for the Pirates of the Caribbean series."
"The latest batch of information comes from producer extraordinaire Jerry Bruckheimer who in an interview with Entertainment Weekly revealed that some of the formerly rumoured projects are still alive and that the coming mainline instalment is going to be a reboot.Bruckheimer states it's two different movies we hope to get them both made and I think Disney agrees that they really want to make the Margot one too. So this is in reference to both Pirates of the Caribbean 6 being a full reboot of the series and also an additional movie led by Margot Robbie which for the last few years seemed dead in the water. Speaking about the reboot Bruckheimer adds I think he's cracked it series writer Jeff Nathanson got an amazing third act we're just going to clean up the first and second and then we'll get there. But he wrote a great great third act. The producer also talked about Johnny Depp and if the actor will be involved in starring as Captain Jack Sparrow once again it's a reboot but if it was up to me he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend."
"He's an amazing artist and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack that was not on the page that was him doing a little Pepe Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow. Are you excited to hear that Bruckheimer hasn't given up on more Pirates of the Caribbean yet. So yeah I think there's a lot of ways that Disney can go about this."
"I think there's a whatever they do with this Margot film I think it needs to be its own thing. I think that they need to get away from this idea of continuously pushing the narrative forward that the overall narrative for Pirates of the Caribbean like there's no reason why the Margot Robbie film can't be its own thing. As for Pirates 6 if you want to do a full reboot. I've you know I've heard various different ideas ever since this report started doing the rounds about what could it be. Some people are asking why can't we see what happens with the future of Will and Elizabeth. You know potentially something along that line. Elizabeth is technically still the pirate king or queen whatever you whatever way they officially refer to it these days. And Will is still the captain of the Flying Dutchman. And at the end of the last film there was sort of a teaser that Davy Jones could be back as well. So potentially we look at something there. Now I love Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow as well but I do think that he doesn't need to be the focal point of the franchise going forward. I think that there's ways that you can include Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow again without making him the sort of main guy. There's no reason why you can't show up in the second act of a film do some Jack Sparrow stuff and then disappear again. There's no reason why you can't do that without making it like oh this is the next chapter in Jack Sparrow story. So I'd be interested to see how they do it."
