GRTV News - Life by You delayed indefinitely

Paradox's life sim isn't going to release in June after all.
"If you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, but without further ado, today we've got a bit of unfortunate news, it's been quite a big news day today, we've seen Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam, we've seen some big updates to some indie games such as Cassette Piece getting multiplayer, we've seen some good movie news in terms of Margot Robbie's going to be in the new Pirates of the Caribbean, but arguably one of the sort of, I guess I've chosen the saddest story really because all those sound quite positive and yet instead we've gone for Life by You being delayed indefinitely."
"Now Life by You, if you're not aware, is Paradox's sort of sim alternative in a way, as it's one of those games where you control everything about your life, it's a live sim where you get a career, get a husband, get a wife, get whatever you want, get kids, live your life in this big city, very The Sims-esque as I say, and it was meant to launch in Early Access on the 4th of June, so that's two weeks today at the time of recording, and it has now since been delayed indefinitely. So Paradox's co-deputy CEO, Matias Lilja, I'm guessing that's how you pronounce it, wrote the following in a post, After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You's Early Access release date previously set for the June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game, however, we believe that additional development time is needed. While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet."
"That is not a great sign for Life by You, as that means that it has been, as I said, delayed indefinitely, because without a new release date, you would hope, if something was planned for Early Access release, that that release date could then be pushed back by weeks, if not months maybe at the most, but by the looks of things, I mean, as you can see in the trailer above, this thing was planned to be launched in September of 2023, so development just isn't going well by the looks of things, it's hard not to make that conclusion, and yeah, we'll have to see how Life by You gets on. A lot of people are holding out hope for this game, something like The Sims, you know, The Sims holds a monopoly on the sort of The Sims-like, I guess, and so people would probably want something very similar, like a live simulator, but it seems that Life by You just can't get to grips with what it wants to be. You would hope that an Early Access release would still be within sight of this year, but the fact that there hasn't been any sort of new release window, and the fact that Paradox isn't willing to commit to one, is not a very good sign at all. It's really unfortunate, because as I say, a lot of people are looking forward to this, but let me know what you think about Life by You, let me know if you're looking forward to it, if you're sort of annoyed by this news, if you're still going to hold out hope or whatever, and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video."