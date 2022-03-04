JBL Quantum Stream Talk (Quick Look) - Perfect For Streaming

This single condenser microphone is made to pick up a single voice pattern, all while having a one-press mute button, making it the perfect streaming and recording companion.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you haven't seen, we've actually done quite a few videos recently of JBL's new Quantum products.And they've essentially tried to take the microphone part of their gaming business to a whole new level by introducing a whole lot of different things."
"So there is a really basic streaming microphone that kind of looks like a Blue Yeti essentially, but more gamery, which is their basic sort of flagship offering.But they've also made these small sort of DJI mic road wireless go competitors where you can put on a wireless mic and have a wireless transceiver in your phone for instance to do more run and gun on the road b-roll and stuff. Really cool."
"And rounding out that initiative is this.This is the Quantum Stream Talk.And it's essentially like the cheapest way to get a hold of a super cardioid picker pattern microphone.And start recording better audio than you normally would through say a headset mic or something like that."
"But obviously you can see that something isn't as it's used to with the regular microphones.For one, it does not have the capsule cardioid condenser microphone layout that we're used to seeing.This looks much more unconventional.There are obviously thin sort of barrel style microphones out there."
"But this is meant to be to save space, to be less noticeable, and again to offer something that is super cardioid.And if you don't know what that is, it's basically a pickup pattern which is super focused on one particular audio source.That means that if you put it like this and you speak into it, it'll be clearer, but only from this very specific direction."
"So you don't use it for podcasts. You don't use it to pick up a broader soundscape.This is you talking specifically.Now, when you do start recording with the Quantum Stream Talk, you are recording in 24-bit.That's 96 kilohertz, which is just fine actually."
"And it has a flat recording frequency range of around 50 to 120 kilohertz, which is good.And the super cardioid pattern will make sure that the laser focused audio channel is clear.While I haven't tried it specifically yet, it'll probably be good.I have a very sort of specific, I would say, expectation that it works well for the purpose of this design."
"There is this little center knob here down at the middle.You can press it to mute and there is an LED change that changes to red whenever you press it.There is also an audio jack in here where you can sort of basically tune yourself so you make sure that the gain doesn't make you peak and pop if that's what you want."
"There is a built-in shock absorber because you might look at this thing and look at this metal pole bearing here and think that as soon as you jostle it or something like that, that that is going to result in a much rattly recording, but that is actually not the case.There is a built-in shock absorber and it's set on this little ball joint here, meaning that it's both flexible to find the specific audio channel or the audio signal that you want to record, but also means that it can absorb some of the rattles if you happen to jostle it."
"So you get this really thick but not particularly well-made braided USB cable.I don't know what you would expect from a recording mic for 50 euros, but my one thing is I love that it has a bit of orange flair.It's nice that they have an identity, same with Razer's green motifs."
"This is USB Type-C, which this obviously needs, but I don't know why you would include a USB Type-A now.Let's just go C to C.But beyond that, we'll be reviewing this fully very soon, so stay tuned for that.See you on the next one."