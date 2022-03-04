GRTV News - Ninja Theory reported to be given the greenlight to pursue another project

The Senua's Saga: Hellblade II developer is said to be working on something other than the horror game, Project: Mara.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about what's arguably sort of like the biggest and hottest developer of May 21st 2025 and that is Ninja Theory. Now we say that because today is the official launch day of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 which is this really exciting sequel to the Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice game. One that Ninja Theory has been working on for years. It seemingly has a very very sort of high production, I don't want to say budget, but production values right. It looks very it looks very premium when you look at it and yet it's it's in many ways a double-a game and that's why there's been a lot of conversation about the future of Ninja Theory. You know, is this game gonna sell with Xbox closed in studios? Is Ninja Theory ripe for a shutdown? That sort of things like that. But it looks like Ninja Theory is going to be around for a while, thankfully, because we need creative developers like Ninja Theory to ensure the space at the video game medium remains sort of entertaining and creatively engaging. And we say that because recently a statement has gone out from one of the Ninja Theory's executives talking about the release of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 and well the wording led a lot of people to be a little bit concerned about the future of the but we've heard from a recent from an additional source that that shouldn't be the case. That it's actually a positive the way that the ways the words have been used in this very statement. So let's dive in and have a look at this report. Ninja Theory has had a new project greenlit. It'll probably be several years before we see something from it though. So on Monday night Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews posted an open letter on Instagram thanking the fans who he says have been very supportive and provided great feedback during the development of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2."
"However some interpreted the letter as a sort of goodbye fearing that they could be the next studio to be shut down when Microsoft is laying people off. But according to Windows Central editor Jez Corden there's nothing to worry about. Quite the opposite in fact. Via Windows Central he explains that in fact Ninja Theory has just been given the green light for a new project which is not the previously announced horror game project Mara. By the way Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 launches today we have a review coming up. In the open letter Matthew writes that the studio believes it's developed an invention that takes you on a journey that leaves you nothing and leaves you thinking and feeling. We'll let you know in a few hours if they succeed. And this is the statement here from Dom Matthews studio head at Ninja Theory. He says hi everyone. As we set on the eve of the release of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 I wanted to thank you our fans on behalf of everyone here at Ninja Theory. We see you and we hear you when you give us such love and support. When you tell us how much Senua means to you. When you tell us how much you were looking forward to the game and how much faith you have in us to continue in Senua's story in a way that does justice to the connection so many of you have had to her and to Hellblade. From the very beginning of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 we have had you in mind and I truly hope that when you play the second chapter of Senua's story you will find that familiar connection once again and that also so many more people will find their way to Senua and her world too. Now before I continue the way that they mentioned chapter 2 makes me sort of implies in many ways that there's going to be a third chapter and I hope that's the case I hope they're given the opportunity to sort of chase the story and perhaps conclude it as a trilogy or something I'm not too sure but yeah that's the sort of way that it comes across to me a little bit. Anyway making video games is difficult much less much like Senua we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest to make a game that sinks you deep into Senua's world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling. I believe we've achieved our quest and I hope you'll agree I'm very proud of the game very proud of our team and very proud of you our fans and who have supported us on this magical journey thank you."
"So yes some people have sort of misconstrued that or taken that as sort of like a a final letter in many ways right born into theory which you can understand why you know there's a lot of bizarre situations that are being that are taking place over at the Xbox game studios family right now and then you get a letter like this which has good intentions but sort of when you start reading between the lines you start to wonder if there's sort of ulterior motives to it but yeah judging by Jez Corden who was taken to Windows Central to reveal that the Ninja Theory's had a new project greenlit so we don't know what that is we don't know when it's going to be coming out or when it's going to be announced or if ever if it's going to be anytime soon but considering Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is only just launching today considering they've been working on Project Mara for a while perhaps this is something we should expect to see anything significant for or about for a few possibly years but yeah as we know more hopefully hopefully as we know more we'll be sure to keep you posted and let you know as soon as the information is made public but otherwise yeah this is all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News I'll be back tomorrow though so stay tuned for something else then otherwise I hope you enjoy your Tuesday and yeah see you in the next one take care everyone"