GRTV News - Report: Valve is working on a 6v6 shooter called Deadlock

Is Valve looking to dip its toe into the hero shooter genre?
"Without further ado, today we have a bit of a, I think last week we ended on a report, a rumour, we're going back to reports and rumours today as it seems that Valve might be having, might be stepping its toe into the 6v6 shooter genre with a game called Deadlock which was once called Citadel back in the past. Apparently, according to a known leaker, Tyler McVicar, we might have an idea about what Valve is working on next. Apparently the game, as I said, is called Deadlock, it's going to be 6v6, similar to the style of something like Overwatch or Marvel Rivals, I believe it's called, the new Marvel game that's coming out. And essentially, we know still very little about this game, apart from the fact that it's going to have, you know, it's been in development apparently since around 2018, so if this is legit, we're probably going to be expecting something quite soon you'd imagine in terms of an official announcement maybe. It seems to be mixing its fantasy, setting a world mixed with fantasy and steampunk elements, it's got heroes, the design of which is inspired by things like Dota 2, which makes sense because it's Valve, and there's going to be some tower defence and strategy mechanics in there as well. Now, the last major new IP I remember for Valve is Evolve, and Evolve was something that had a great idea on paper with this sort of asynchronous multiplayer that we see really successful today, but it never really stuck, Evolve, because I think it was one of those where after you've played about three or four matches, you've had the most fun that you can have with it. So, if we look at something like Deadlock, we would hope that Valve has really improved on its multiplayer. Obviously, we know things like Counter-Strike and Dota still do very, very well when it comes to Valve's multiplayer, so, you know, it's a bit of tip for tat really, but the new stuff that Valve has made has been a bit hit or miss, one could say, especially in terms of regards of its new IPs and its new multiplayer. Deadlock is going to be stepping into some waters that have been taking a lot of heat. I mean, Overwatch players sort of... When Overwatch 2 launched, it got a lot of attention, and yet it's still one of the worst, if not the worst rated game on Steam right now, so people aren't really that big of fans of Overwatch. So, if Deadlock can come in and offer some 6v6 greatness with sort of what Overwatch was offering way back when it launched in 2015, I think there's a space in the market here. Marvel Rivals is coming along, but a lot of people are already angry at Marvel Rivals because of that whole thing where the preview guide for a lot of content creators said they weren't allowed to say negative things, even satirical jokes."
