GRTV News - Redfall will be getting one final update

It will be bringing offline mode, Nest and neighbourhood improvements, and tweaks to single player.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about something we've talked about quite a lot recently actually and that's Redfall.Now Redfall is in this really weird place, a place that we probably didn't foresee it to be in sort of a year ago when the game came out. But Arkane Austin, it's developer, has been shut down or is in the process of being shut down by Microsoft and Xbox. And while it was confirmed that the game won't be getting any further, you know, development, there won't be any new content coming out, won't be seeing expansions, won't be seeing like sort of years of changes being made to hopefully get Redfall to the position where Arkane Austin originally intended to be. What we do know is that there's going to be one final update before Arkane Austin shuts down, before Redfall is essentially, you know, essentially the plug is put on Redfall and the game is done and won't be seeing any further changes. So that's what we're gonna be talking about today. So yeah, Redfall is getting a final update with offline mode and big changes. Arkane Austin will live up to its word even if the studio has been shut down."
"So shortly after Microsoft confirmed that Arkane Austin and three other Xbox studios were being shut down, we learned that a massive update had been planned for Redfall. The closures obviously led us to believe that we'd never see the result of this work, but that's fortunately not the case.Arkane Austin reveals that Redfall's final update is still coming. We're not told when, but the update will include highly requested features like being able to play offline, pause when playing alone, big changes to the neighborhood and nest systems and more. A nice farewell from Arkane Austin, so thank you and I hope to see your names in credits for great games in the future."
"So yes, there is one final update coming. We don't actually know the specifics of it, we're just told that, you know, more details will be coming soon. Essentially the information was shared in a tweet where specifically, oh sorry, a post these days, we don't use the word tweet, but the information was shared in an ex post that specifically said this is the things that are going to be coming in this update. But again, we don't know when it's going to be coming, we don't know how long it's going to be away from, we don't know the specifics of it and whether there's going to be like a massive list of patch notes and, you know, minor sort of changes and bug fixes and all that good stuff as well. But what we do know is that it's on its way. So yeah, the Arkane Austin crew, they're going to be doing that sort of one final thing for Redfall before the game, before the studio shuts down entirely and before the game is completely sort of finished, should we say."
"You have to wonder a little bit though why it's taken so long for this update to take place, you know, Redfall hasn't, Redfall hasn't really felt like it's received a huge amount of support ever since it came out a year ago. I say that, there has been sort of updates and changes made to the game, but Redfall was in a state that needed a big sort of serious sort of massive sweeping changes and it's, you know, this seems to be the one that's doing that and it's going to be the last update that's coming for the game as well, so a little bit strange in regards to that. But yeah, let's know what you think about it, will you be checking out Redfall one final time with this update in mind or are you done with the game and happy to move on from it? Let us know in the comments below, otherwise I'll be back tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week, so stay tuned for that and yeah, I'll see you on the other side. Take care everyone."