GRTV News - Report: A Lego Horizon video game is in the works

Is Lego bringing us a video game based in Guerrilla's Horizon Universe?
"Hello there and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as always covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love. We've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from but without further ado, today we've got a little bit of a rumour mill here for you, it's something on a Lego Horizon game. Now we know that Lego and Horizon or Lego and Playstation have worked before to give us physical Lego Horizon sets, we've got like the Tall Neck which the picture is not there for but you know the Lego Tall Neck and things like that but it seems that we're now dipping into the video game space as Lego looks to take on and adapt Guerrilla's post-apocalyptic franchise, namely we're going to be getting something called Lego Horizon Adventures I believe and it's going to be like Horizon Forbidden West but with a Lego twist as Tom Henderson of Inside Gaming reports. Not sure what that is, it also says it's got realistic graphics but we don't really know what that looks like. You can imagine sort of that motion, blurry, very highly textured water with lots of bloom effects and lots of fancy stuff to make it look HD and realistic but otherwise we don't really know about that. We don't even know if this is going to get announced soon but apparently it is in the works and there's no release date on it yet but there are points towards it being potentially announced at Sony's upcoming State of Play Playstation showcase as it seems that Sony's going to have a Playstation showcase pretty soon. I mean we're getting to that like Summer Games Fest time now where you know a lot of the companies, Xbox has got a showcase announced for June, the Ubisoft forwards announced for June, Nintendo are probably going to run something so we can imagine Playstation's going to be there as well and yeah it's going to be interesting to see a Lego Horizon game."
"Horizon is a really, really young franchise if we think about sort of like IPs in general.Like a lot of IPs that we talk about today as being like really sort of prevalent in the cultural mindset. Stuff like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Harry Potter have been around for 20 plus years but that doesn't mean that something new can't come along and it's really interesting to see how much Sony is putting at stake in Horizon. The games themselves are pretty popular, people like Aloy especially and they want to see where she goes next."
"We also know that Horizon's got a TV show coming from Netflix I believe is running that one because I think God of War is running the Amazon one. Can't quite get my facts straight on that unfortunately but yeah the Lego game, it'll probably be a lot of fun, a lot of whimsy, a lot of ways to introduce people to Aloy's story if you've not had it before and it's interesting that it'll be like Horizon Forbidden West meaning it'll be pretty open world so we'll see how that works on a Lego scale. Otherwise let me know what you think about a Lego Horizon game, would you play it, would you rather see a normal Horizon game and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."