GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI is set to arrive in autumn 2025

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the release window for the anticipated game.
And granted it is quite big GTA 6 news as well actually because Take-Two has confirmed the sort of full launch window for GTA 6. Now granted, it's a long launch window, so I wouldn't exactly get excited for it per se or anything like that. It's coming, it's a while away. Those sort of hopes that it was going to be sort of early 2025, that's not going to happen anymore. It's going to be in the next fiscal year, not the one we're currently in, so it's quite a while away and it's coming in fall or autumn 2025.
"So it's official, Take-Two confirms its plans to release GTA 6 next fall. T2 calms shareholders and fans by committing to the end of next year after rumours pointing at 2026. So it's been two weeks of financial results at the end of most companies' fiscal years and Take-Two Interactive's call couldn't fail to mention the biggest video game of all time. Rockstar's parent company hasn't put an official release date on Grand Theft Auto 6, but it did delimit when GTA 6 was coming out and it's sooner rather than some expected for now. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of calendar 2025 to fall of calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto 6. So, um, good news, I guess. The release updates some forecasts, but fans and shareholders want to know first and foremost if GTA 6 had been delayed to 2026, as some sources suggested a couple of months ago, while others insisted on the window that it has just been shrunk. The commentary on GTA 6 continues with great ambition. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."
"So with the window set to run from the end of September until Christmas and assuming there are no last minute delays, as is often the case with such mammoth releases, gamers have already marked the period in red on their calendars and a handful of publishers will want to avoid these dates in their own plans, no matter what."
So yes, autumn 2025. To me, autumn is sort of September, October, November, and then winter kicks off in December. So to me, I would, I would think that Rockstar, you know, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar are aiming for sometime between those three months. Um, we know how video game releases work. You tend to get the largest amount of releases in a one tight period during the, during the autumn for the simple reason it's in the lead up to Christmas. So it's a good time, you know, lots of people buying things, even as gifts or because they, you know, have the money to do it, I guess. Um, and as well, cause it's, you know, summer's over, so it's time to go back indoors, I guess, or at least for the Northern Hemisphere. Um, so yeah, I would expect it to be like that. I don't know when exactly because Rockstar has never really been one for trends. So it could be, it could be late November. It could be early December. I'm not too sure, but, uh, at least we know a time period when it's coming. Um, it doesn't sound like Take-Two want to delay this game any further. So I say any further, it's never really had a release date, so you can't delay something you didn't know when it was coming. But, um, it doesn't sound to me like Take-Two are interested in delaying this game at all. So I think that this is pretty much a firm release window at this point, assuming something massive doesn't happen in the development, causing Rockstar to need more time. Uh, but either way it's coming. And with the release window in mind now, we can probably start laying out some sort of tentative timeline is when we're going to start seeing the sort of marketing, um, the marketing sort of scheme ramp up a little bit. Uh, we haven't had a trailer since the one that dropped at the end of 2023, I think. So, uh, it's been a while, but I would say that we probably won't get another one for a while now because Rockstar know how big this game is. Take-Two know how big this game is. All you need to do is say the word GTA 6 or the, you know, the words Grand Theft Auto 6 and people know what you're talking about. You don't need to see gameplay for this game to do that. So I think there'll be very sparse with these trailers. We might get one towards the end of the year again, and then they'll start the marketing push big time in 2025 or something like that. Um, because I can't imagine, unlike some other video games out there, I can't imagine Take-Two and Rockstar need to do a whole lot to get people on board with this game and to get people excited about it.