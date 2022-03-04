Crypt Custodian - Rebeca Let’s Play

What do you think the guardian of paradise in the afterlife would think if he saw all the atrocities you've committed in your life in the realm of video games... What, you thought it wouldn't affect your final judgement? Well, that's what happened to this poor kitty, for a seemingly helpless act... he's been sentenced to sweep the afterlife for eternity! Want to know how we can free him from such a fate, then take a look at our video!