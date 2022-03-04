War Thunder - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
As you know, we always come back to bring you a game or two of Gaijin Entertainment's well-known and acclaimed title. Although in this case, it was the first time that our colleague ventured into unknown seas, lands and airs... and it seems that she hasn't been too bad at it! Do you want to know what her first contact with the title was like? Then take a look at our video!