We have yet more details regarding the Switch successor.
"Hello everyone, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love. We always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network, so if you like gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and as always so much more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. But without further ado today, we're talking the console that is going to be on our minds until it's out and probably then for years to come, the successor to Nintendo's Switch system. Now, according to a new report or a new rumour I would say from Sega and Atlus leaker Midori, Midori claims that basically Sega and Nintendo in this lovely piece compiled by Dav here, Sega and Nintendo have been chatting about the Switch and Nintendo has been referring to it as the New Switch and the Switch 2. A lot of people want the Switch successor to be called the Super Nintendo Switch, myself included, a lot of people at Gamereactor, a lot of fans want it to be called the Super Nintendo Switch as it just feels like a nice nod to the NES and the SNES and one of the first times that we could do that because you know, you couldn't really go from the Wii to the Super Wii or something like that, it wouldn't really sound good. But the Super Nintendo Switch, the SNES, sounds pretty cool. In any case, whatever this new Switch model is being called, internally between talks with Sega and Nintendo it is being referred to as the New Switch which we've seen Nintendo call something the New blank before with the New 3DS and the New Super Mario Bros but it's more of a rarity really and calling it the Switch 2 kind of makes sense. Obviously like we've seen not just in Nintendo but otherwise a lot of things have been called the PlayStation 2, Xbox are a bit weird with the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X, whatever. But I think a lot of these names are sort of what we expected but it's interesting that Nintendo is referring to it as multiple names because it sort of indicates that perhaps they've not even decided what the name is going to be for this new console yet. Midori also reports that it's unlikely that these names will be kept in the future for an official capacity so we are going to see maybe a new name that isn't the Switch 2 or the New Switch. The thing about calling it the Super Nintendo Switch as Dav rightly writes here is that it would likely mean that a lot of people would think that it's some sort of Switch Pro model rather than an actual upgraded console. Now for the first couple of years or so I would imagine that a lot of the releases we'll see on the Nintendo Switch, the Super version, whatever the Switch successor is going to be called, a lot of those releases are going to be coming to the Switch as well so I'm not sure it really matters if you call it the Super Nintendo Switch. What do you want it to be called?What do you think this Switch 2 should be called? We've been clamouring on about it for ages, we're going to get a reveal before April next year but I kind of want one right now. Let me know what you think about the Switch 2 and I'll see you in tomorrow's GOTV News video."