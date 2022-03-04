GRTV News - PlayStation names two new co-CEOs

Herman Hulst and Hideaki Nishino have been tapped to lead the company in the future.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today I'm going to be talking a little bit about PlayStation. There's been a few different interesting bits of information that have sort of broken and come to the light recently, including the full should we say announcement, we already knew it existed, but the announcement of Assassin's Creed Shadows. But we'll talk about that probably on Thursday because there's a big reveal for it tomorrow afternoon. So instead we're going to be talking today about PlayStation because following the departure of Jim Ryan, who I think officially left Sony Interactive Entertainment and sort of the PlayStation, the role of the PlayStation CEO back in, or back at the end of April when the new fiscal, or back at the end of, whenever that last fiscal year ended, PlayStation has now been searching for a new CEO. And well they've come up with a solution and it's, they're going to split the role between two people. Not something we've seen, it's not like completely unheard of, this has happened in different situations before, but yeah, it's going to be a couple of interesting names that are going to be taken over the role of running PlayStation in the future. So yes, PlayStation announces interesting new leaders, Killzone and Horizon Zero Dawn creator Herman Holst gets a promotion along with Sony veteran Hideaki Nishino. So, last September Jim Ryan confirmed that he would retire as the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment on the 31st of March. This has led Hiroki to Toki as the interim CEO of SIE the last six weeks, but the Japanese company has finally found suitable replacements. Yes, that's replacements, plural, because Sony reveals that Herman Holst and Hideaki Nishino will replace Ryan as co-CEOs on the 1st of June. Some of you might have heard about Herman Holst or at least seen him in a stated PlayStation case or interview."
"He's the head of PlayStation Studios right now and was a co-founder of the Horizon Zero Dawn and Killzone developer Guerrilla Games. Nishino-san is also a veteran at Sony, but has been more behind the scenes. This will seemingly also be the case in the future.I say that because they'll have different responsibilities. Holst will be the CEO of SIE's studio business group, which includes PlayStation Studios, Bungie and PlayStation Productions. The last part means that he'll also be responsible for upcoming movies, TV shows, comics and such based on the PlayStation's franchises. Meanwhile, Nishino-san will be the CEO of PlayStation Platform Business Group. Basically, he'll oversee everything that's not connected to making software. He's instead tasked with SIE's technology, products, services and platform experience, while also taking care of third-party publishers, developer relations, marketing of hardware and such. Time will tell if it's a good solution to have a gamer and former game developer lead the entertainment part of PlayStation and someone else take care of the other stuff. Do you think this will lead to a better PlayStation?And that's Herman Holst."
"It will be interesting. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure on people to come in and pick up the role of some leading a major company like PlayStation. But there has been, you know, Jim Ryan's tenure as PlayStation was sort of, by the end of it, became a little bit stained in a way. He put a lot of focus on things that haven't really paid off in a consumer mindset in many ways, or hasn't really landed with consumers. There's a huge focus towards live service. And yes, that did give us a game like Helldivers 2. But there's lots of different live service projects that have been in the works that seemingly haven't already, have already failed, should we say, like the Last of Us multiplayer project that has since been sort of shut down by Naughty Dog. So, yeah, Jim Ryan kind of ended up taking the company in a way that felt, I think, was a little bit late to the party in a way, right?The live service model, the battle royale thing was all really booming. Then PlayStation thought, you know, let's do that. And they sort of started doing it a couple of years late as people were starting, and we started seeing these projects as people were getting bored of them. So we'll have to see whether Holst and Nishino will be able to sort of, you know, lead the company in a different direction in a better way. I don't think PlayStation are worried at all these days, considering the recent sort of situations that Xbox have been facing. I think PlayStation are probably quite comfortable with the way they're operating businesses, you know, similar to Nintendo in a lot of ways. They do their thing, they do their thing very well, and that's, they're quite happy with that. So, but again, maybe that'll be a, you know, something that'll change in the future. But we'll see in the future. It's June 1st when these two step into the role. Don't expect to see an impact on June 2nd. This is something that's, you know, they're expected to be here for the long haul. So, you know, we'll probably start seeing the impact of what they're doing at Sony and PlayStation months, years down the line. But yeah, otherwise, let us know what you think. You think Holst and Nishino are the right picks for the job? Tell us in the comments below. And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for another GRT News. Again, probably won't be Assassin's Creed Shadows. We'll save that for Thursday morning. But yeah, we'll talk about something no doubt equally interesting. Until then, though, thank you for watching, and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."