GRTV News - Report: God of War: Ragnarök is the next Sony exclusive coming to PC

Do we know what Sony exclusive is coming to PC next?
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual taking you through the latest and greatest in gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love. We've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. But without further ado, today's news is regarding a new Sony game coming to PC. I'm just going to shut a window real quick so that we can get talking right to it. Basically God of War Ragnarok is being touted as the next major Sony game to be coming to PC. Now Sony and PC have not had the best of relationships with the whole Helldivers PSN requirement thing going off and then following that there was the Ghost of Tsushima being removed from countries that don't have PSN on Steam because there's going to be the online element of that game being included so even if you just wanted the single player you can't get it if you don't have a PSN account and for a lot of regions that's just not available for some reason. But yes, on a brighter note we might be getting a Sony exclusive that's just single player coming to all of the regions hopefully and that would be God of War Ragnarok. We've seen leak of Bill Bill Coon who is usually quite reliable with this Sony stuff, they almost always get the PlayStation Plus games right every month and they're back with a sort of announcement that we're going to be getting God of War Ragnarok, maybe an announcement on it this month. It wouldn't be surprising to see it soon considering that Horizon Forbidden West came out this year on PC as well. So, you know, that came out in 2022, God of War Ragnarok came out in 2022 so we can see that Sony is sort of pushing to get these games out quicker and quicker. It's probably one of the biggest ones right now that could come to PC, you know, if we're thinking about what else Sony has put out. There's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 I don't think is yet on PC. I really don't keep up with The Last of Us as much as I should but those I would say are maybe sort of the main things that we're looking forward to as a Sony release on PC. But as I say, there's going to be a bit of a soured mood I think with whatever Sony announces next for PC because of the whole Ghost of Tsushima, the whole Helldivers debacle, the whole PSN thing which still hasn't really been resolved even though it seems like it has because Sony doubled back on the fact that you would have to have a PSN requirement, a PSN account to play Helldivers. That has since been, even though that's been warped back on, on Steam in those regions where there is a PSN you still can't yet buy Helldivers and your purchase has been automatically refunded and the same has gone ahead for Ghost of Tsushima on PC. It's a bit of a mess between Sony and PC right now as it just seems that one company doesn't seem to understand what the market wants there. But yeah, are you excited for God of War Ragnarok on PC? Do you think Sony's fumbled the bag so hard that it's just going to be a flop? Let me know what you think and I'll see you in tomorrow's JLTV News video. Bye bye."