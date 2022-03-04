GRTV News - Fallout 4 topped UK sales charts last month

Bethesda's popular RPG saw a massive bleed-over success thanks to the Prime Video show's arrival.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're not going to be talking about last week, we're not really going to be talking about the week before that either, we're talking about the entire month that's just passed. We're talking about April 2024 and the reason we are talking about it is because the theme of April was kind of Fallout, right? We talked about a lot of Fallout stuff throughout the month of April thanks to the fact that the Fallout show came out, generated a lot of interest in the franchise again and there was a sort of a bleed over effect for all things Fallout. Now we've seen various bits of information suggesting that Fallout, the games in particular, have been doing really well considering this sort of bleed on effect that, you know, they're posting sort of record numbers or numbers that we haven't seen for years and that they've been flying off shelves in regards to their sort of physical copies. But we haven't exactly known sort of specifically how well the games and how well Fallout has been performing compared to other sort of established and more recent franchises. Now we know. So that's what we're gonna be talking about today."
"So yes, Fallout 4 was the UK's best-selling game in April.I know, absolutely crazy. Bethesda's RPG has topped the charts almost a decade after launch.So to say that every facet of the Fallout universe has benefited from the debut of Prime Video's Fallout series is an understatement. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have posted numbers that they haven't seen for years or never at all and physical copies of the former game flew off the shelves that they remained on so quickly that you would have thought it was a brand new launch from Bethesda and not a nearly decade-old favourite. If you think this is just an over-exaggeration, the latest sales figures for the UK in April 2024 prove it clearly. Gamesindustry.biz has reported that Fallout 4 was the UK's best-selling game of the last month. It beat out EA Sports' FC24, Helldivers 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2. The top 10 also included two other Fallout games as in 8th and 9th respectively, Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 76 made the cut too, with Fallout 3 just falling behind WWE 2K24 and holding the 11th slot in the charts. It should be said that as the data is based on physical and digital sales data, no Nintendo game has made the cut due to the company not usually sharing that data which is quite significant as more often than not Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a regular on these charts. The information does also state that compared to April 2023, game sales are down 7% and console and hardware sales are down massively by 30% year to date, with PS5 and Xbox Series sales down 25% each and Switch sales down 38%. The lack of new Switch games is no doubt a contributing factor here. Does Fallout 4's sales success surprise you?Now yeah, the big sort of asterisk on this here is the Nintendo side of things. Now granted Nintendo hasn't really had a very busy start to 2024, there's only been a few sort of first party games of which not many of them have really sort of stood out as um, as sort of you know sort of sales titans. We had Mario vs Donkey Kong which is a million seller but you never look at it and expect it to be a massive seller and that was in February as well. Princess Peach Showdown is probably the one that's gonna sell the best if any of them are gonna sell but again that was March and there since then there hasn't really been any other sort of big Nintendo exclusive so not seeing Nintendo on this list is both a little bit surprising because of the fact that we usually see a Mario Kart on that list but also it's not exactly massively surprising. The other thing that is quite surprising I think is Minecraft. Minecraft is usually a staple on these lists as well and Minecraft is usually a staple on these lists as well and it's not here so um whether that's again there's some sort of not um Microsoft or Mojang not sharing sort of digital sales data for the game I'm not too sure but uh either way the thing to take from it though is that um Fallout 4 has beat out a lot of other really established and massive games throughout the month of April 2024 to become the best-selling game in the UK. You know yes there's always going to be that asterisk with those games that we mentioned then but beating out things like EA Sports FC 24, the surging and massively popular Helldivers 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Grand Theft Auto 5 which yes that's a game that's older than Fallout 4 but we all know how popular Grand Theft Auto is and then things like Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2 as well. Bearing in mind Hogwarts Legacy is really really big in the UK because we're very uh there's a lot of potter heads in the UK with it being a sort of a UK um created sort of franchise uh so yeah very impressive for Fallout. It's also really impressive that Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 76 came in 8th and 9th as well and that Fallout 3 nearly topped nearly made the top 10 as well but fell behind WW2K24 which uh was a brand new game pretty much at that point so yeah very interesting statistics."
"Um I can't imagine that we'll see many of these Fallout games appear on the May list when that comes out in you know a month's time or so but uh you know you never know you never know maybe something wild will happen and we'll see another Fallout game making the cut on the uh the May list but I would doubt it personally uh but yeah this is the time we have today's episode of GRTV News. I will be back now tomorrow morning for the next one so stay tuned for that and otherwise hope you enjoy your Monday and yeah see you on the other side. Take care everyone."