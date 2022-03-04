Another Farm Roguelike: Rebirth - Rebeca Let’s Play

Discover how it's a farm management and simulation game in which we will have to pay our monthly rent (whatever it is, that's what it's all about, getting your chestnuts out of the fire by yourself) or... Well, if you don't pay it, all your progress will go down the drain. Yes, just like in a roguelike... Now you understand the concept of the game, don't you? Well, take a look at this video where we test it!