GRTV News - A new The Lord of the Rings film is coming in 2026

"Hello everyone and welcome back to yet another episode of GRTV News. Today we have a really exciting one, if you're a big fan of Middle Earth. Or maybe it's a really concerning one if you're a big fan of Middle Earth. Whichever way you look at it, it's Middle Earth. Today we're going to be talking about an upcoming The Lord of the Rings movie, like a proper sort of live action one that Warner is making, Warner Brothers. It has Peter Jackson attached as a producer, Andy Serkis attached as a cast member and also the director. And it's going to be coming in 2026.
"Warner announces production of the film Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum with Andy Serkis and release in 2026. The film will star and be directed by Andy Serkis and will be produced by Peter Jackson. So Middle Earth still has many stories to tell big and small on the big and small screen. So while we're keeping a close eye on the Mammoth Epic, The Rings of Power and Prime Video, the IP, which is still in the hands of Embracer Group, has two more projects in the works about Tolkien's universe and The Lord of the Rings. Warner Brothers announced today the production of The Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum, a film about the sinister Lord of the Rings character. So excellently brought to the screen by Andy Serkis and Peter Jackson's trilogy. Serkis, despite having successfully continued his career in Hollywood, has never said goodbye to his most important role. And now he will not only play once again the one time, the one time Hobbit brought low by the influence of the One Ring, but also direct the film. Andy will have a square in tow as Peter Jackson will serve as the film's producer with Warner's subsidiary New Line Cinema. At the moment, at the moment, not more, not many more details are known about the project, but it is scheduled for release in 2026. We do know that also in the works is The Lord of the Rings War of the Raurim, an animated film set 200 years before the events of The Hobbits to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama. So here's Gollum. Oh yeah, thank you Variety. But yeah, there's Gollum."
"If you haven't seen Gollum before, be surprised if you haven't, but there he is. So yeah, quite an interesting situation this. So yeah, there's lots of different Lord of the Rings stuff still in the works. Always has been really, you know, that we, they took a little bit of a break from the whole sort of main Lord of the Rings style of things and went to The Hobbit back in sort of the 2010s. That was a big thing with The Hobbit trilogy and whatnot. So, um, but yeah, we've never really, Lord of the Rings has never really gone away. It's always been a cash cow for Warner Brothers and now it looks like they're getting ready to try and milk it again. So there is the Lord of the Rings War of the Raurim, which is expected at the moment, I believe still expected to come out this December."
"We haven't had a trailer yet, but it's still expected to come out this December. So we'll have to see whether it makes that date. Otherwise, yes, this is coming out in 2026. It's going to be the sort of live action thing. Judging by the title, The Hunt for Gollum, it does look like it could be like a sequel sort of thing. But again, we haven't really got any plot details yet. It could be something that takes place just before or during that time period in the Fellowship when Gollum is sort of captured by the Orcs of Mordor. Basically what Lord of the Rings Gollum, the just awful game, basically what that's looked to tell in its storyline. So maybe it'll be that or maybe it'll be something afterwards. I'm not too sure, but Gollum died in Mount Doom. You know, he fell into the mountain and, well, it's kind of difficult to come out of a volcano when you fall into one, really. But we'll have to see what this takes him. It's going to be interesting to see Andy Serkis direct in the film as well, because Peter Jackson has, for the most part, directed all these live action big sort of Lord of the Rings and Hobbit things. So he's handing that duty off to Andy Serkis, who is very experienced in the film space these days. Not only has he been involved in Lord of the Rings and little bits of The Hobbit as well in the past, but Andy Serkis has done so many other massive franchises of late, including the Apes trilogy."
I think he had a role in Star Wars for a while, if I'm right in saying. So that was that as well. He's in The Batman with Matt Reeves as Alfred. So, you know, Andy Serkis is absolutely everywhere. Loads of massive things. He's massively experienced and directing isn't something he's new to either. He's done that before. So we'll have to see how this film shapes up. I always get a little bit hesitant when I think about Lord of the Rings stuff because I don't think anything's managed to live up to the Peter Jackson trilogy. But I'll stay optimistic. Maybe this will be the one. Maybe this will be the next big thing for Lord of the Rings. But we'll know relatively soon. It's coming out in around two years' time. So we'll hear more plot information and casting information and stuff like that before trailers and the likes in 2026.